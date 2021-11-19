How to Get a Mortgage if You’re a Freelancer, Contractor, or Self-Employed

All great companies have leaders who practice extreme ownership. This means that they demonstrate excellent self-accountability and take responsibility for the behavior, success, or failures of others around them. They see how everything and everyone interconnects and accept that what they do will influence the entire team. The best of the best, however, have created cultures that encourage extreme ownership in everyone. As remote work becomes more and more accepted, this mindset will be essential. You will no longer be able to interact and keep tabs on everyone in traditional ways. If you’re worried about your team’s capacity for more responsibility, be proactive and help them improve.

