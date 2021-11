Liberty and Hugh Freeze have executed a new multi-year contract, the school has announced. It was first reported by ESPN. “Really am humbled and just grateful to Ian and President Prevo and the board, the administration here at Liberty,” Freeze said on Wednesday afternoon during a press conference. “Truthfully don’t know that it’s all that deserved, just really grateful for the confidence they have in myself and our staff. Jill and I just rejoiced last night that God has been thankful and good. The people of Liberty have been incredible to us. Just really thankful for Ian’s leadership and what he is doing for not only me but for our staff. Excited about the future and what we can continue to build here on the Mountain.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO