The Boston Bruins will be hosting the New York Rangers today at 1 p.m. It will be a battle between two original six teams. Who will win?. The Rangers have been hot with a 12-4-3 record. They are second in their division with 27 points, only behind the Caroline Hurricanes and Washington Capitals with 29 points each. The Rangers won Wednesday 4-1 over their divisional rival the New York Islanders. This win kept the Isles losing streak going to seven in a row. Their struggles continue after this loss with a record of 5-9-2.

NHL ・ 9 HOURS AGO