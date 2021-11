We had concerns about Rockstar's remastering of the PS2-era Grand Theft Auto Trilogy - worries that didn't abate when it was discovered that all three games would be drawing upon the flawed mobile ports, remasters shoehorned into Unreal Engine 4. We'll be looking at all three games in the pack, but we wanted to start with Grand Theft Auto 3. It's the oldest title in the line-up and we imagined that it would be the one with most to gain in the remastering process. Taking a step back from the controversy, it's fair to say that Grove Street Games' work is not without merit, but there are a lot of problems here - issues that are so blatant and jarring and ridiculous, it's hard to understand how the game made its way through quality control.

