Bears' Rodney Adams, Isaiah Coulter could see action if Allen Robinson can't play vs. Ravens

By Alyssa Barbieri
 7 days ago
It’s been a brutal day of injuries for the Chicago Bears, who have lost star outside linebacker Khalil Mack for the season with a foot injury and will be without defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and receiver Allen Robinson against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

While Robinson hasn’t been a big part of Chicago’s offense this season — then again, no one has — he was coming off his best game of the season with four catches for 68 yards, where it looked like he was starting to get in sync with rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

Unfortunately, he also suffered a hamstring injury in that Steelers game, which has him doubtful for Week 11.

With Robinson likely out, that leaves Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd as the only receivers on the active roster available for Sunday.

That means the Bears will turn to the practice squad, where Matt Nagy said guys like preseason darling Rodney Adams and Isaiah Coulter could be flexed as depth pieces for Chicago if Robinson can’t play.

Granted, the Bears passing game has made it difficult for the starters to get much production, let alone some practice squad players.

But with Fields coming off his best game, where Chicago really let him open things up downfield, we could see the Bears attack downfield more than usual. If that’s the case, maybe Adams or Coulter could see a target.

It certainly doesn’t hurt that both worked with Fields during training camp and preseason, especially Adams, so there’s already a connection there.

