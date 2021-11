Athens First United Methodist Church is asking for the community's support in continuing to provide food to those in need. The church will host its annual "Stuff-A-Truck" food drive from 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday in the First National Bank parking lot on the corner of Lindsay Lane and U.S. 72 in Athens. The public is invited to bring canned goods and nonperishable food items to the bank, where volunteers will gather them for future distribution to residents suffering food insecurity.

ATHENS, AL ・ 14 DAYS AGO