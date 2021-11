Okay, everybody. Follow my lead: Breathe in and breathe out. Perfect, now let’s talk about some things. First of all, No. 17 Ohio State did win their first game. It was close and it was fairly ugly, but a win is a win and all wins must be celebrated as such. Now, the Buckeyes can turn their attention to the Niagara Purple Eagles, who they will take on Friday at 7 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network Plus. This is a paid subscription, so you can also listen to the game on the fantastic Ohio State Radio Network from Learfield.

OHIO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO