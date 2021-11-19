Men’s Basketball: MGCCC vs. Jones College

JMU men’s basketball will face its first Division I opponent this season Saturday, as Old Dominion will make the 3-and-a-half-hour drive from Norfolk to face the Dukes. With both teams looking to replace major contributors from last season, this game will be an early test for each side. The Dukes put up 135 points in their 95-point win over Carlow on Wednesday. The Monarchs matched this with their own opening night win, a 80-60 effort over Division III Virginia Wesleyan. Both teams will be looking to improve to 2-0 and take control of this in-state rivalry.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO