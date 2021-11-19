Men’s Basketball: MGCCC vs. Jones College

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
The fans at Starkville, Mississippi are in full throat for the annual Egg Bowl between SEC arch-rivals Ole Miss and Mississippi State. So when they saw some unsavory behavior from Lane Kiffin’s players, they made their voices heard. Late in the second quarter of the game, Mississippi State was driving...
Morgantown, West Virginia – Yesterday, a clip surfaced of Alabama head coach ranting about why he doesn’t particularly like the media and how negativity affects student athletes. In response, West Virginia punter Tyler Sumpter posted the video on social media with the following message: “Someone had to say it. We...
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill took out his frustrations from Thursday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on one of his opponents after the game. In a segment on ESPN, video was captured of Hill delivering a punch to Raiders guard John Simpson as the two teams mingled on the field after the game. The punch to Simpson sent his helmet flying off his head with Simpson and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby immediately moving to confront Hill in the aftermath.
The head coaching carousel is alive and well in college football, and the offseason hasn’t even arrived. With Florida, LSU and USC among the premium jobs open at this point, Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt joined Colin Cowherd on The Herd, where he predicted who each of those three teams will hire as their next head coach.
Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach have mutual respect for one another. Leading up to the Egg Bowl, Kiffin and Leach expressed kind words for each another and downplayed the rivalry. However, Kiffin doesn’t have the same admiration for Mississippi State’s cowbells. Following Ole Miss’ 31-21 win over Mississippi State, Kiffin...
Ohio State Buckeyes men's basketball, Akron, Niagara Purple Eagles men's basketball, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ohio State IMG Sports Network, Greg Paulus, Marcus Hammond. Okay, everybody. Follow my lead: Breathe in and breathe out. Perfect, now let’s talk about some things. First of all, No. 17 Ohio State did win their...
No. 21 Maryland men’s basketball will take on Vermont for its third home game in six days. The Terps and Catamounts tip-off at 2 p.m. Maryland enters the game with a 2-0 record while Vermont does so at 1-0 after defeating Northern Iowa Thursday, 71-57. As always, this is your...
Western Carolina vs. Wake Forest: The Wake Forest Demon Deacons handled their business with a 87-75 home win over Western Carolina on Friday. Alondes Williams and Daivien Williamson made the most noise for the Deacs. Williams finished with a game-high 32 points on 13-of-18 shooting with 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. Williamson recorded 24 points on 8-of-10 shooting in the win. The Demon Deacons shot 52% from the floor and forced 19 Catamount turnovers in the win.
LOUDONVILLE — No one wants to get exposed on the basketball court. For graduate guard Nick Hopkins, it happened before he even checked into the 75-47 season-opening loss on Tuesday at No. 23 St. Bonaventure. He was about to enter the game when an official made him remove his white...
BATON ROUGE – After game one, there must be a game two. Friday night at just after 7 p.m. CT, the LSU men’s basketball team will try to carry over the success from Tuesday’s game one to game two when they host Texas State in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game will be broadcast on […]
The Nicholls men's basketball cruised to a third-straight win on Saturday in Stopher Gym, beating Carver College 101-44. See photos of the win online, taken by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF. Nicholls returns to action Monday at Baylor.
JMU men’s basketball will face its first Division I opponent this season Saturday, as Old Dominion will make the 3-and-a-half-hour drive from Norfolk to face the Dukes. With both teams looking to replace major contributors from last season, this game will be an early test for each side. The Dukes put up 135 points in their 95-point win over Carlow on Wednesday. The Monarchs matched this with their own opening night win, a 80-60 effort over Division III Virginia Wesleyan. Both teams will be looking to improve to 2-0 and take control of this in-state rivalry.
The Tigers push their record to 2-0 as they went on to defeat the Texas State Bobcats Friday night 84-59. Welcome to LSU Tiger TV: The Official TV Station of LSU. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @lsutigertv. Check us out on our website for more!. https://www.tigertv.tv/
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Following an impressive win over Davidson at Chase Center on Saturday evening, the Univeristy of San Francisco men's basketball team (3-0) will aim to continue their winning ways when they host Samford. GAME 4 INFORMATION:. Date/Time: Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 – 6:00 p.m. PT. Opponent: Samford...
Next week, the men’s soccer teams from both Mississippi Gulf Coast and Pearl River will be making their first-ever appearances in the NJCAA Division II Tournament. The Bulldogs actually beat the Wildcats in the state title game to punch their ticket and today they invited the media out to practice before they hit the road for Wichita, Kansas.
The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the North Carolina Central Eagles 86-69 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. During the game, Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon tied the record for Big Ten career 3-pointers made at 374. Bohannon tied former Ohio State guard Jon Diebler but failed to take the lead after shooting 1-9 from 3-point range.
