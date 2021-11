The chefs at Seoul’s Onjium are not just Michelin-quality artisans, they’re also lauded scholars, certified trainees and instructors of ancient Korean cuisine. And now, for the first time ever, the culinary team is taking their one-star-winning dishes out of the research institute and to the other side of the world, opening a second Onjium in New York’s Meatpacking District. Service begins Friday, Nov. 19. Located inside the new Genesis House, an immersive project from the luxury auto manufacturer to exhibit their cars alongside authentic Korean culture in the US, Onjium will replicate many of the traditional dishes they’re known for, with...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO