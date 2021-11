The Giants may need Saquon Barkley back more than they realized. While the running back seems to be on a path to return to game action on Monday night against the Bucs, the player who has stepped in for him during most of his four-game recovery from a sprained ankle was unable to participate in Wednesday’s workout. Devontae Booker, who injured his hip late in the win over the Raiders before the bye week, spent time with trainers on the side during the portion of the practice open to media viewing.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO