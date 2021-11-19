ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Boris Johnson should heed the Covid warnings coming from Europe

By Independent TV
The Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few days ago the prime minister warned that a Covid “blizzard from the east” and “storm of infection” could, in effect, cancel Christmas...

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure...
WORLD
The Independent

Migrants stranded in France don’t know where to turn as they plan for Channel crossing

Migrants determined to make the crossing to the UK say they do not know where to turn, with available options either “difficult” or “dangerous”.People in Calais hoping to one day to reach England told The Independent that those going by lorry often end up being stopped by police but the journey across the Channel by boat feels perilous – especially in the cold weather. They continued to wait for their turn to make the crossing the day after 27 people – including three children – died when their inflatable dinghy sunk in the Channel. “I’ve got nowhere else to...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Boris Johnson warned migrant crisis could ‘destroy’ Tory party as hundreds more cross Channel to UK

The migrant crisis in the UK could “destroy” the Conservative Party, Boris Johnson has been warned, as children were once again pictured among the hundreds making the perilous Channel crossing.Adults carrying children wrapped in blankets were seen arriving on the south-east coast of England on Saturday with help from lifeboat crews. Official figures have not yet been confirmed, but it is believed hundreds made the journey across the Channel to the UK. On Saturday, a prominent party donor told The Telegraph that ministers must do “far more” to tackle the current migrant crisis, saying it “going to destroy us and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid news: Sturgeon tells Scots to get tested before socialising as NI urges return to home-working

Nicola Sturgeon has urged the Scottish public to use Covid lateral flow tests before socialising and shopping in crowded places, at the same time as setting out how Scotland will expand vaccine passports for a further three weeks.Making the request, the first minister minister pleaded with Scots that on “any occasion that you are socialising with others”, including for drinks, dinners, and shopping, “please take a test before you go”.She also confirmed the vaccine passport scheme was to be kept in place into December, but crucially said it would not be extended to more venues including theatres, cinemas and other hospitality venues.Meanwhile,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
AFP

Sweden's Andersson gets second shot at PM post

Swedish Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson will get a second shot at becoming the country's first woman prime minister next Monday, after her first attempt lasted just seven hours. Parliament on Wednesday elected Andersson as prime minister, but she resigned just hours later -- before she even had a chance to formally take office -- after the Green Party quit the coalition government. Speaker of parliament Andreas Norlen said he "deeply regretted" Wednesday's turn of events, which the media described as a "nightmarish day". "This kind of behaviour risks hurting the people's trust in parliament and politics," Norlen said.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Either mainline Russian gas or stick up for Ukraine, Boris Johnson tells Europe

European nations must choose between “mainlining” Russian gas and defending peace in Ukraine, Boris Johnson said on Monday amid escalating tensions with the Kremlin. The Prime Minister’s message, contained in his pre-written Mansion House speech, appeared especially aimed at Germany, which has championed the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Angela Merkel,...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

'You have to choose between Ukraine's freedom or buying gas from Putin': Boris Johnson issues warning to EU over Russia as he accuses Moscow and Belarus of 'contriving' to create migrant crisis on Polish border

European reliance on Russia's new gas pipeline will embolden Vladimir Putin and undermine the independence of Ukraine, Boris Johnson has warned. In a speech at the Lord Mayor's Banquet in the City of London last night, the Prime Minister urged EU allies to 'work ever more closely' as he issued a warning over the controversial Nord Stream 2 supply line.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Boris Johnson will break promise to ‘red wall’ voters if northern rail line not built, senior Tory warns

A senior Conservative MP has warned Boris Johnson that he will be breaking his word to so-called “red wall” voters if the government backs out of a promised new rail link in the north of England.The government has been accused of failing in its pledge to “level up” the north due to Thursday’s expected announcement that part of the eastern leg of HS2 between Birmingham and Leeds will be scrapped.But there is even greater anger over reports that a boost to east-west rail connections – known as Northern Powerhouse Rail – will likely involve only improvements to existing infrastructure, rather than a promised new...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
The Independent

Brexit trade deal at risk if Boris Johnson suspends Irish border protocol, EU warns

Brussels has called on the UK government urgently to get a solution to problems at the Northern Ireland border “over the line”, after a fifth round of talks ended without breakthrough.Brexit minister David Frost signalled that progress had been made in his talks in Brussels with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, stating that there was now the “potential to generate some momentum in our discussions”.In a clear sign that Brussels believes the ball is now in London’s court to make concessions, Mr Sefcovic called on the UK to “make a clear move towards us” and said that resolving the impasse was...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Boris Johnson: North will ‘benefit massively’ from rail upgrades

The Government is expected to announce that the eastern leg of HS2 will be scrapped between the East Midlands and Leeds. Northern England will “benefit massively” from rail upgrades, Boris Johnson insisted amid rising anger over plans to axe key schemes. The Government is expected to announce on Thursday that...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Inside Politics: Johnson and Macron vow further cooperation after Channel tragedy

Human tragedy struck in the Channel near Calais yesterday, where 27 people – a child among them – drowned when their dinghy capsized attempting to make the treacherous journey from France to Britain. The loss of life is thought to be the worst-ever migrant disaster in the Channel and one that many observers feared was just around the corner, as record numbers risk their lives in search of a better future. The fall out from the tragedy very quickly turned political, with London and Paris embroiled in a blame game about how to deal with the crisis, while some opposition parties laid the blame squarely at the door at the UK government, who they say must provide safe and legal routes for refugees to find sanctuary. Elsewhere, there are fresh negative briefings against Boris Johnson coming out of Rishi Sunak’s Treasury, the new German government has warned the UK against breaching the Northern Ireland Brexit deal, and parliamentary authorities are reviewing rules after an MP was told she couldn’t take her three-month-old son to a debate.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Covid families accuse Boris Johnson of breaking pledge to involve them in choosing head of inquiry

Families of Covid victims are accusing Boris Johnson of breaking a pledge to involve them in choosing the head of the planned public inquiry after weeks of silence.In September, the prime minister finally met with the families – after refusing to do so for almost 400 days – and agreed to give them a “clear role” in both the inquiry’s terms of reference and selecting its chair.Mr Johnson also vowed the chair would be in place by Christmas, a move seen as crucial to the probe getting underway next spring, when it will already be two years since the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Brexit: German government warns Boris Johnson of retaliation for breach of Northern Ireland deal

The new German government has fired a warning shot at Boris Johnson to expect retaliation if he breaks the Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.The warning came as Mr Johnson restated his readiness to suspend the deal by invoking Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, in a phone call with Irish counterpart Micheal Martin.A three-way German coalition agreement – installing Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats as Angela Merkel’s replacement – backs “countermeasures” if the UK fails to abide by its obligations.It commits Berlin to “a common European policy towards the United Kingdom” and to “seek close bilateral cooperation...
POLITICS
The Independent

Channel deaths fuel UK-France tensions over migrant boats

The deaths of at least 27 people in the English Channel is fueling tensions between the U.K. and France over how to stop migrants from crossing the world’s busiest waterway in small boats. Despite a pledge from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron that they would “do everything possible” to stop people smugglers from endangering lives, politicians on both sides of the channel are already blaming their counterparts for failing to prevent Wednesday's tragedy.U.K. officials criticize France for rejecting their offer of British police and border officers to conduct joint patrols along the channel coast...
U.K.
The Independent

Sweden confirms Magdalena Andersson as the country’s first female prime minister

Sweden has officially got its first female prime minister.On Wednesday morning, parliament approved Magdalena Andersson as the country’s first female leader after she recently became the head of the ruling Social Democratic Party.Ms Andersson was formerly the finance minister.The appointment is a notable milestone for Sweden, which has long been viewed as one of Europe’s most progressive countries when it comes to gender equality but has yet to have a woman in the top political post. In a speech to parliament, Amineh Kakabaveh, an independent member who had supported Ms Andersson, noted that Sweden was currently celebrating the 100th anniversary...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson warned of threat of leadership challenge in new year

Boris Johnson has been warned he faces the real prospect of a leadership challenge in the new year if he fails to urgently improve his performance as prime minister.A senior backbencher told The Independent that disgruntled Tory MPs are currently holding their fire in the hope that the prime minister can shake off his recent run of disastrous miscalculations and political blunders.But the MP warned that unless matters improve by Christmas, Conservatives – especially those with narrow majorities – will turn their focus to ensuring that the right leader is in place in time to give them the best...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy