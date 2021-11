BETHLEHEM, Pa. – After an impressive performance at the Head of the Schuylkill two weekends ago, the Lehigh rowing team returns to the water for one last time this fall when the Mountain Hawks compete in the Frostbite Regatta on Saturday and NYRA Invitational on Sunday. Saturday's racing begins at 11:30 a.m. with straight finals for each event, while Sunday begins at 10 a.m. with women's heats (the men's races are going straight to finals).

