Enhanced Risk Potential for Severe Weather Issued for Parts of Louisiana. Lake Charles, LA – The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 out of 5) Potential for Severe Weather for the area southeast of an Alexandria to Lake Charles line. This includes all areas east of Lake Charles in Calcasieu Parish. The remainder of the area has a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5.)

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO