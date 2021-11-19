Press Release: Norton Worked Hard for Today’s House Passage of Historic Build Back Better Act, Lowers Everyday Costs for D.C. Families

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), a senior member of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, announced that President Biden today signed into law her bill banning smoking, including of electronic cigarettes, on Amtrak as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This is the second Norton bill that has been enacted into law to ban smoking on a form of transportation. Norton’s bill to clarify that the ban on smoking on airplanes includes electronic cigarettes was enacted into law in 2018. Norton got the idea for the Amtrak bill when an 11-year-old constituent informed her office that he had seen someone smoking an electronic cigarette on Amtrak.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 11 DAYS AGO