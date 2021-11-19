ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Press Release: Norton Worked Hard for Today’s House Passage of Historic Build Back Better Act, Lowers Everyday Costs for D.C. Families

By Press Release
The DC Line
The DC Line
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that the Build Back Better Act, which the House passed today, contains historic victories for the District of Columbia. The landmark legislation creates good-paying jobs, invests in affordable housing, cuts middle-class taxes, and lowers the costs of health care, child care and...

thedcline.org

Press Release: AG Racine Leads Coalition of 17 AGs Urging Supreme Court Not to Restrict Resentencing Under First Step Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine led a coalition of 17 attorneys general urging the Supreme Court not to restrict the resentencing relief that individuals serving harsh sentences can seek under the First Step Act, landmark criminal justice reform legislation passed by Congress in 2018. The coalition filed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Press Release: Modified District Government Services for Thanksgiving Day

(WASHINGTON, DC) – On Thursday, November 25, and Friday, November 26, 2021, District Government will observe Thanksgiving Day. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations. WHAT’S OPEN ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 25 AND FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 26:. Access to Emergency Shelter. All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Press Release: Ahead of Tomorrow’s D.C. Council Hearing on Recreational Marijuana Commercialization, Norton Says She is Closer Than Ever to Getting Rider Removed from D.C. Appropriations Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Ahead of the Council of the District of Columbia’s hearing tomorrow on legislation to commercialize recreational marijuana, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) said she is closer than ever to removing the rider from the D.C. Appropriations bill that prohibits the District from spending local funds on commercialization of recreational marijuana. Norton was successful in getting the rider removed from the pending House and Senate versions of the fiscal year (FY) 2022 D.C. Appropriations bill, though President Biden’s FY 22 budget proposed maintaining it.
WASHINGTON, DC
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Encourages All Adults to Get COVID-19 Booster Shots

Issues Mayor’s Order Modifying Indoor Mask Mandate for Certain Settings. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, in line with the most recent recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), encourages all adults 18 and older to get COVID-19 booster shots. The Mayor also issued Mayor’s Order 2021-142 which modifies certain COVID-19 indoor mask mandates. Instead of following a blanket mandate, residents, visitors, and workers are advised to follow risk-based guidance form DC Health that accounts for current health metrics and a person’s vaccination status. Individuals are still encouraged to wear a mask, in line with CDC recommendations, if they choose to do so.
WASHINGTON, DC
Why this homeless services nonprofit sometimes evicts people

When local activist Lindsey Jones-Renaud learned that her friend Yolanda Corbett received an eviction notice this fall, she was shocked. Jones-Renaud assumed her friend would always be safe in her home since Corbett was living in a property managed by So Others Might Eat (SOME), a local homeless services nonprofit that also provides affordable housing.
HOMELESS
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Introduces Legislation to Make More DC Residents Eligible for the MPD Cadet Corps Program

Press Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the Metropolitan Police Department. Return of the Metropolitan Police Academy’s High School Cadet Program Creates New Earn and Learn Opportunity for High School Students Interested in Joining MPD. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Chief...
WASHINGTON, DC
Press Release: Bowser Administration Offering Free Afterschool Meals at DPR Facilities

News Release — DC Department of Parks and Recreation. Media Contact: Michael Tucker Jr. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the Bowser Administration and the DC Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) announced the launch of the DPR Afterschool Meals program, offering supper at no cost for children 18 years of age and younger. Service has already begun at 13 locations, with another six locations to begin service on Friday, November 19, 2021.
WASHINGTON, DC
Press Release: Norton’s Women Who Worked on the Home Front World War II Memorial Act Passes in Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. ––Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that the House Committee on Natural Resources today passed her Women Who Worked on the Home Front World War II Memorial Act. The bill would authorize a memorial on federal land in the District of Columbia to honor the 18 million American women who kept the home front running during World War II.
WASHINGTON, DC
Press Release: D.C. Voting During COVID: Confusion, Frustration, and Unprecedented Challenges

Auditor’s report says improvements needed to improve mail-in voting, registration, and communication with voters. November 16, 2021 (WASHINGTON) The D.C. Board of Elections (DCBOE) was able to rectify many of the issues of the primary election during the COVID-19 pandemic and successfully conduct a largely by-mail general election in November 2020, but significant challenges and areas for improvement remain in the District’s overall election processes, according to a new report by the D.C. Auditor.
ELECTIONS
Press Release: Norton Introduces Bill to Repeal Unnecessary Federal Law on D.C. Bridges

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today reintroduced the District of Columbia Bridges Home Rule Act, which would repeal a redundant 1997 federal law that makes it a crime for a person in the District of Columbia to obstruct any bridge connecting D.C. and Virginia. The District already had, and continues to have, its own local law prohibiting obstructing a bridge in the District. There is no federal law that prohibits a person in Virginia from obstructing such a bridge or a person in any state from obstructing a bridge connecting two states.
WASHINGTON, DC
Press Release: Second Norton Bill Banning Smoking on Transportation Signed Into Law

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), a senior member of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, announced that President Biden today signed into law her bill banning smoking, including of electronic cigarettes, on Amtrak as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This is the second Norton bill that has been enacted into law to ban smoking on a form of transportation. Norton’s bill to clarify that the ban on smoking on airplanes includes electronic cigarettes was enacted into law in 2018. Norton got the idea for the Amtrak bill when an 11-year-old constituent informed her office that he had seen someone smoking an electronic cigarette on Amtrak.
WASHINGTON, DC
Press Release: Norton Pleased Compromise Has Been Reached Between Howard University Protestors, Administration

Norton requested a meeting to facilitate an agreement between the university and protesters. WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today congratulated the Howard University administration and the student protestors on reaching an agreement. Last week, Norton requested a meeting with Wayne Frederick, president of the prestigious historically Black university located in the District of Columbia. Norton was also seeking a meeting with student protest leaders to discuss their concerns. The protest, during which students, alumni, housing activists and celebrities slept outdoors in tents to bring attention to the issue, lasted 34 days.
WASHINGTON, DC
Press Release: Norton, First Lady Dr. Biden to Visit Children’s National Hospital Vaccination Clinic

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit a pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Children’s National Hospital in Southeast D.C. this afternoon to continue the nationwide effort urging parents and guardians to vaccinate children ages 5-11. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, Washington Mystics player Alysha Clark and Washington Wizards player Thomas Bryant will also participate.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.

