Kim Fields breaks down the reason everyone loves holiday films

Thanksgiving is officially upon us and though many are already celebrating Christmas and looking for December 25th-themed films to watch, some of us are still in the mood for the here and now and that means watching one of the only Thanksgiving-themed movies, we're talking the raunchy John Candy, Steve Martin-starring Planes, Trains & Automobiles. The hit film from 1987 is a staple of the season and though sometimes mistaken for a Christmas movie is one of our only Thanksgiving titles. Despite its popularity the film has a limited streaming options with really only three places to watch it online: fuboTV, AMC+, and Philo. Subscribers to those three services can watch the film for free but others eager to watch will need to pay on Amazon, Vudu, and the like.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO