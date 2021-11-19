ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Fields breaks down the reason everyone loves holiday films

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Fields’ new film, “Adventures in Christmasing” heads to VH1 November 29th. Starring executive producer Fields,...

‘Adventures In Christmasing’ Star Kim Fields Talks About Writing And Producing The Movie, Part Of VH1’s ‘Naughty Or Nice’ Film Series

CHICAGO (CBS) — The holiday season is in full swing and VH1 is getting in on the action with its first ever “Naughty or Nice” film series. Kim Fields (Tootie from “Facts of Life” and Regine from “Living Single” and now “The Upshaws on Netflix) wrote, produced and stars in the series debut film “Adventures in Christmasing.”
Actress Kim Fields stars in 'Adventures in Christmasing'

In VH1's new movie 'Adventures in Christmasing,' a successful talk show host finds her holiday plans upended when she's forced to spend days in the wild with a TV survivalist for a special. Actress and Atlanta native Kim Fields plays the starring role and talks about doing her own stunts and more on the film.
Kim Fields

You've seen her on hit shows like "Facts of Life" and "Living Single"! Kim Fields joins us to give us a sneak peek at her new movie on coming to VH1, "Adventures in Christmasing". This is a movie that you can't miss!
Kim Fields goes all out for the holidays — take-out, that is

Millions of Americans are already in the kitchen, getting things together for the big Thanksgiving feast, but actress Kim Fields isn’t among them. The former Facts of Life and Living Single star has been busy promoting her upcoming VH1 movie, Adventures in Christmasing, which debuts Monday. But promo or no, she’s not letting her personal holiday tradition change this year: getting all her food from the good folks at the Honey Baked Ham company.
Hallmark Throws in a Few Twists in A Christmas Together With You

Christmas is all about spending time with the ones you love. In Hallmark Channel’s A Christmas Together with You, the ones you love might just be the ones you left behind and the ones you’ve only just met. This Hallmark Christmas movie throws in the twists! Find out more about the new movie below.
Mashed

The Sweet Reason Eric Wareheim Loves Friendsgiving

Eric Wareheim might be best known for his part in the comedic duo, "Tim and Eric," but the actor also has some cooking chops. This year, Wareheim published his first cookbook, "Foodheim," which hit the New York Times bestseller list and had Hollywood comedic icon Jack Black drooling over the recipes with a pretty awesome endorsement. "A book with all the recipes to Wareheim's insanely delicious secret sauces? And a sneak peek at the man behind the curtain?? I'll take two please ... extra crispy!!!" Black wrote (via Amazon). The book is full of tips on how to host an "epic" party, which is just the kind of info we are looking for as we begin our coast into the Thanksgiving holiday week and prepare our Friendsgiving.
‘A Castle For Christmas’ Review: Brooke Shields Finds Holiday Cheer in Netflix Escapist Fantasy

Despite its smattering of shortcomings, “A Castle For Christmas” is gently disarming, heartening, holiday-themed escapism that’s as satisfying as a cup of hot chocolate on a cold winter’s night. Director Mary Lambert’s romcom is centered on a divorcée who, after a public meltdown, buys a castle in Scotland, meets a dreamy duke and regains her creative vitality. Trading cloying for cute, treacly for tolerable, and caustic for comforting, its sincere, aspirational sentiments about it never being too late to write your own second chapter feel genuinely meaningful, making up for its struggles to pay off unrequited setups. Sophie Brown (Brooke Shields)...
Alana Haim Makes a Memorable Debut in the Overly Self-Satisfied Licorice Pizza

Movies that seem assured of how endearing they are usually end up being the least endearing of all. Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘70s retro romance Licorice Pizza has plenty going for it: a vivid San Fernando setting, to remind clueless East Coasters that Los Angeles is hardly synonymous with Hollywood; a breezy soundtrack that avoids all the era’s usual suspects (so long Abba’s “Dancing Queen,” hello Suzi Quatro and Chris Norman’s “Stumblin’ In”); and, perhaps best of all, a fantastic breakthrough performance by an actress none of us saw coming.
5 Holiday Movies You Can’t Miss on Hallmark in 2021

If you’re just tuning in, Christmas is already well underway over on the Hallmark Channel. It began a week before Halloween, which means you’ve got some catching up to do! After all, cable TV’s winter wonderland is dropping 41 new holiday movies in 2021 between three services (The Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and the Hallmark Now streaming service). The holiday season’s gonna have a whole lot of awkward hellos, small town events, near-miss kisses, mistaken identities, and TGIF alumni—and we wouldn’t want it any other way.
Local actress makes it big in Hollywood

You probably know her from Netflix! Local actress, Ash Santos joins us today to discuss all her latest and upcoming projects. Even though she’s a major Hollywood star now, Santos is still able to live and raise her family here in Utah. She started her acting career by starring in...
First Look: A Christmas Stray

Now in its third year, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is expanding its “OWN For The Holidays” annual tradition with the addition of a fast-paced and exciting holiday-themed cooking competition series hosted by Kym Whitley, “The Big Holiday Food Fight.” The new five-episode series will air Tuesday nights beginning November 16, leading up to this season’s original Christmas movies which will debut on consecutive Tuesdays beginning November 30. True to OWN’s annual holiday movie theme, each original movie celebrates and honors the deeper meaning of the season — giving to others and putting friends and family first. The movies will also air concurrently on discovery+.
Saturday Night Live Comedian and Writer Peter Aykroyd Dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, former Saturday Night Live comedian and writer and brother of actor Dan Aykroyd, has died. He was 66. Peter's death was announced during Saturday's episode of the sketch comedy show, hosted by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu. A title card during the...
Planes, Trains and Automobiles Streaming: Film Fans Celebrate Thanksgiving With Classic Comedy

Thanksgiving is officially upon us and though many are already celebrating Christmas and looking for December 25th-themed films to watch, some of us are still in the mood for the here and now and that means watching one of the only Thanksgiving-themed movies, we're talking the raunchy John Candy, Steve Martin-starring Planes, Trains & Automobiles. The hit film from 1987 is a staple of the season and though sometimes mistaken for a Christmas movie is one of our only Thanksgiving titles. Despite its popularity the film has a limited streaming options with really only three places to watch it online: fuboTV, AMC+, and Philo. Subscribers to those three services can watch the film for free but others eager to watch will need to pay on Amazon, Vudu, and the like.
Kellie S. Williams Reunites With TV Mom On Set Of Daughter's New Film

An Instagram Photo of Williams, her daughter and Jo Marie Payton Ignites Memories Of The Classic Sitcom, 'Family Matters.'. Hannah Belle Jackson, daughter of former Family Matters star Kellie Shanygne Williams, is following in her mother’s footsteps by earning her first movie role in the holiday film Merry Switchmas. Merry...
This Week In Black Love: Mimi Faust And Ty Young Reunite And More Moments From Celeb Couples

From Mimi and Ty reuniting in Aruba to Kelly Price and her beau celebrating an important anniversary, there was plenty of love to go around this week. While we love to see Bey and Jay and all of our favorite couples (aka, the usual suspects in love and marriage), there were some fresh, low-key faces showing love to one another this week that we’re excited to share in our weekly roundup of Black love and happiness. Twenties actress Jonica T. Gibbs and girlfriend Sydnee Washington got cozy and cute for the ‘gram, as did a ready to pop Sydel Curry and husband Damion Lee in a heartwarming maternity shoot. But nothing could beat the warm fuzzies we felt seeing Mimi Faust and Ty Young vacation together in Aruba for Young’s birthday, looking very much in love following their recent split.
Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
Adele’s ’30’: Breaking Down the Most Honest Lyrics About Love, Divorce and More

Go easy on Us! Adele‘s highly anticipated fourth record, 30, is finally here — and already has fans reaching for their tissues. The 33-year-old singer’s album dropped on Friday, November 19, nearly six years after 25‘s debut. Leading up to the new music’s release, Adele admitted that working on the record was a saving grace amid her divorce from Simon Konecki.
