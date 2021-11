According to a recent MARCA editorial, there is a significant development in stimulus checks in the U.S. The government has decided to terminate the stimulus check on November 15. The responsibilities of providing monetary support to the citizens now lie in the hands of the respective states. Several sections of the country are still recovering from the wrath of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a state of panic among the citizens, as they become more desperate to get out of their financial difficulties.

