The defense for common sense would like to call its next witness. Would the curly haired blond fellow in the No. 59 jersey please come to the stand. Please state your name and profession for the record. Witness: Cassius Lee Marsh. I’m a linebacker for the Chicago Bears. And how many games have you played for the Bears? Witness: Just one. I was signed to their practice squad two weeks ago and ...

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO