ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Sanofi-Aventis Wins Second Taxotere Verdict in Jury Bellwether

By Amanda Bronstad
Law.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trial is the second bellwether from among nearly 12,500 lawsuits coordinated in multidistrict litigation. The plaintiff, Elizabeth Kahn, 63, alleged that she never grew back her hair after taking Taxotere to treat breast cancer. The first bellwether trial ended in a defense verdict in...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Jury awards record $13 million in latest 3M earplug bellwether

(Reuters) - A jury in Tallahassee, Florida federal court on Monday awarded $13 million to a U.S. Army sergeant who said he suffered hearing damage as a result of using military-issue earplugs made by 3M Co. The verdict for Guillermo Camarillorazo, including about $800,000 in compensatory damages and $12.25 million...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Law.com

Fox Rothschild Brings Suit On Behalf of Dollar Tree Over Leasing Agreement Dispute

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Dollar Tree sued Providence Properties Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over a leasing agreement dispute. The case was brought by Fox Rothschild. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-05162, Dollar Tree Stores, Inc. v. Providence Properties LLC.
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Holland Sentinel

My Take: Uninformed juries produce incorrect outcomes

I was a troubled teen. I remember the day I was called to my high school’s administrative office to receive a call. He gave me advice I have never forgotten. He told me that he had been notified that the police were going to arrest me and that I needed to tell the truth even if it was going to get me in trouble. ...
LAW
Minnesota Reformer

CVS sometimes forces people to use its pharmacies. Now the Supreme Court will weigh in

It’s a practice long complained of. CVS Health and other massive corporations often use their pharmacy middleman subsidiaries to force people to get the most expensive class of drugs from the businesses’ own mail-order pharmacies. Some call the practice “patient steering.” CVS and companies such as UnitedHealth and ExpressScripts/Cigna say the arrangements save patients money. […] The post CVS sometimes forces people to use its pharmacies. Now the Supreme Court will weigh in appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sanofi Aventis#Jury Trial#Bellwether#Breast Cancer#Lawsuits
KRON4 News

FDA: Merck COVID pill effective, experts will review safety

Federal health regulators say an experimental COVID-19 pill from Merck is effective against the virus, but they will seek input from outside experts on risks of birth defects and other potential problems during pregnancy. The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of the pill ahead of a public meeting next week where academic and […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
Law.com

Declassifying Cannabis as a Schedule 1 Drug: How Can It Be Done and What Will the Effects Be?

A look at federal legislative efforts, over the past few years, to amend the Controlled Substances Act. The legalization of cannabis is growing at an exponential rate. As of this past year, all but four states have some form of legal-cannabis industry ranging from medical cannabis to recreational adult-use cannabis. However, despite the approval of legalization among so many state governments, the federal government has yet to advance federal legalization of cannabis.
U.S. POLITICS
Law.com

The 2021 UK Pay War, Mark II: A Firm-By-Firm Guide

For the second time this year, a raft of elite law firms have bumped up salaries for their newly-qualified associates in the U.K. as the battle to attract and retain junior lawyers reaches new heights. Earlier this year, more than 25 top international law firms boosted salaries for their juniors...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
CNET

Moderna COVID booster: What to know about new CDC guidelines, where to get it, side effects

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. It's a snap to figure out the rules for who's eligible for the Moderna booster shot against COVID-19: If you're an adult 18 years of age and older, you can get a booster six months after you receive your second Moderna vaccine shot. The rules around mixing and matching vaccines from the different drug-makers are easy to figure out, too. Just keep reading.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Law.com

Doe v. State of N.Y.

The Court considered the following papers in deciding this motion: (1) Notice of Motion, dated September 8, 2021. (2) Affirmation of Cheryl M. Rameau, Esq., Assistant Attorney General, in Support dated September 8, 2021 with attachments. (3) Affirmation of Jordan Rutsky, Esq., in Opposition, dated October 12, 2021, with attachments. (4) Reply Affirmation of Cheryl M. Rameau, Esq., Assistant Attorney General, dated October 18, 2021. Claimant filed this Claim on August 13, 2020 pursuant to the Child Victims Act to recover damages for alleged sexual misconduct perpetrated by Jeffrey Bernstein, an attorney assigned by Bronx County Family Court pursuant to County Law article 18-B to represent Claimant in a custody proceeding (see Affirmation of Cheryl Rameau, Esq., Assistant Attorney General [Rameau Aff] Ex A [Amended Claim] 2). An Amended Claim was filed on October 28, 2020. The Amended Claim alleges Mr. Bernstein sexually abused Claimant on several occasions in 1989 in a conference room at the Bronx County Family Courthouse (see id.). Defendant now moves pursuant to CPLR 3211 (a) (7) to dismiss the Amended Claim on the ground that it fails to state a cause of action upon which relief can be granted. Specifically, Defendant contends that Mr. Bernstein, an attorney assigned to represent Claimant pursuant to County Law article 18-b, is not an employee or agent of the State and, as such, the State cannot be held liable for any wrongdoing committed by him (see Rameau Aff 8; see also Reply Affirmation of Cheryl M. Rameau, Esq., Assistant Attorney General.
POLITICS
hernandosun.com

Local hospital sets COVID-19 vaccine compliance deadline for employees

On Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 there was a demonstration against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate at Oak Hill Hospital. Eight non-employees showed up to show support for workers at the HCA facility who may not feel comfortable getting one of the COVID-19 vaccines. One of the demonstrators was Jeanie. She said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Law.com

Judicial Ethics Opinion 21-107

Provided the judge can be fair and impartial, a judge need not disqualify from all cases involving a former opposing counsel, even though the judge had, as an attorney, criticized the opposing counsel’s conduct in a letter to the tribunal. The Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics responds to written inquiries...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Seven doctors contract Covid after attending Florida anti-vaccine summit

Seven anti-vaccine doctors fell sick after gathering earlier this month for a Florida “summit” at which alternative treatments for Covid-19 were discussed. “I have been on ivermectin for 16 months, my wife and I,” Dr Bruce Boros told the audience at the event held at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, adding: “I have never felt healthier in my life.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
PennLive.com

35 unvaccinated Geisinger employees ‘voluntarily resign’ by refusing to submit to COVID-19 testing

WILLIAMSPORT — Nearly three dozen unvaccinated Geisinger employees are deemed to have “voluntarily resigned” after failing to submit to COVID-19 testing, as required by the Danville-based health system’s vaccine policy. Unvaccinated employees were given until Tuesday to submit to twice-weekly sessions and 35 did not, spokesman Matthew R. Van Stone...
DANVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy