ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mickey Guyton says her son suffered from dehydration: What parents should know

GMA
GMA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eU5lq_0d2Jwng900

Country singer Mickey Guyton is opening up about her son's recent stay at a hospital intensive care unit.

Taking to social media with an update on Saturday, she wrote , "My baby fell ill on November 11th, eventually requiring a trip to the icu. It turned out to be dehydration because of a severe stomach bug. Seeing my baby boy like this was truly terrifying."

"Grayson is doing much better, all signs are stable and improving. He is still dehydrated and weak and has lost weight from not being able to retain any liquid," she continued. "He's getting better by the minute, it's just going to take some time."

On Sunday, ahead of her performance at the 2021 American Music Awards, Guyton shared another update, writing, "My baby smiled today. He hasn't smiled since November 11th."

The saga began on Nov. 12, just two days after Guyton's much-discussed performance at the 2021 CMA Awards.

"From CMA stage to nursing my sick baby boy at home. Motherhood is a humbling experience. Nothing is greater or more important that their happiness and well being," she tweeted , sharing a photo of Grayson resting on her chest.

Guyton then sent a frightening tweet on Thursday, telling fans, "I normally don’t do this but my son is being sent to the icu. The doctors don’t know what’s wrong. Please please pray."

The "Black Like Me" singer updated fans on Grayson's status on Friday, sharing a photo of husband Grant Savoy holding their baby boy.

"He’s not in the clear but he’s on the mend," she tweeted . "Thank you for your prayers. I will update y’all as soon as I am able. Thank you thank you thank you for your love and support."

Guyton, 37, announced in February that she and Savoy had welcomed Grayson, their first child together.

What parents should know about dehydration in babies

Dr. Jen Ashton, ABC News' chief medical correspondent, told "GMA" this is an important story because it sheds light on how children -- and babies, in particular -- can get sick "very, very quickly even with something as common or benign-sounding as dehydration."

She said the risks with dehydration in babies are urinary and kidney problems, dangerous sodium concentration levels and lethargy, with severe cases, things like seizures, comas and potential brain damage.

Since babies cannot tell adults they are thirsty, Dr. Ashton said parents need to look for warning signs such as dry skin, dryness in the tongue or lips, rapid breathing, tearless crying, sunken soft spot in infants, sunken eyes and cool and blotchy hands and feet.

She said treatment depends on the severity of the dehydration, with mild cases being treatable at home with the advice of a pediatrician. In these situations, Dr. Ashton advised to avoid pure water or sugary beverages, which can "make things worse," and to use electrolyte replacement fluids in "tiny amounts, a teaspoon every few minutes." In severe cases, she said a trip to the hospital for IV treatments is needed.

Comments / 1

Related
People

Mickey Guyton Says Her Baby Boy Is 'Stable' and 'Improving' After Being Hospitalized for Dehydration

Mickey Guyton is sharing positive news about her son Grayson's health after a stomach bug landed the 9-month-old in the ICU. Guyton, 37, posted an update to Instagram Saturday morning sharing improvements in her son's condition. Grayson, who initially "fell ill" on Nov. 11, was sent to the hospital for "dehydration because of a severe stomach bug," the country singer explained.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Guyton
The Boot

Mickey Guyton’s Son Hospitalized: ‘Please Please Pray’

Mickey Guyton's 9-month-old son was sent to the ICU, and the singer isn't sure why. Taking to Twitter, Guyton asked for prayers on Thursday night (Nov. 18). Grayson Clark Savoy is Guyton's only child, born in February of 2021 to her and her husband Grant. She'll occasionally share photos of the boy on social media, or speak to her experience as a parent. This latest message came with much more urgency.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dehydration#Motherhood#Infants#American Music Awards#Cma Awards#Mickeyguyton
soundslikenashville.com

Mickey Guyton’s Son ‘On The Mend’ After Being Sent To ICU

Mickey Guyton has updated fans on her 9-month-old son, Grayson, who was sent to the ICU on Thursday night (11/18), sharing that he’s “on the mend.” The update comes after Guyton posted an urgent tweet requesting prayers for her son. She did not share any details about his condition at the time of the tweet — only that the doctors “don’t know what’s wrong.”
CELEBRITIES
WUSA

Mickey Guyton Offers Update on 9-Month-Old Son Grayson, Says He's 'Doing Much Better'

Mickey Guyton's sharing some much-needed good news about her 9-month-old son, Grayson. He's "doing much better" and "all signs are stable and improving." The 37-year-old country singer offered the update Saturday morning on social media in a lengthy post detailing Grayson's condition and what led to him landing in ICU. She said Grayson fell ill on November 11 and the ICU trip stemmed from dehydration and a severe stomach bug.
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

Mickey Guyton reveals baby son is ‘on the road to recovery’ after brief ICU admission

Mickey Guyton’s nine-month-old baby boy is “stable and improving” after being admitted to the ICU. The 38-year-old country R&B star’s little boy – whom she has with husband Grant Savoy – came down with “dehydration because of a severe stomach bug” last week, and they struggled to find a hospital to take in the tot due to the “shortage of nurses” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Gossip

Wendy Williams Unable to Walk, In Early Stages of Dementia [Report]

Earlier this year, fans' fears were confirmed by reports that Wendy Williams has serious health problems. That is why she has not returned to the show, temporarily replaced by a rotation of guest hosts. In some ways, Wendy has never been more popular -- but fans shouldn't expect to see...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Get a Blood Test, Doctors Warn

For many people, finally getting into bed at night can be the first time of day where the wear and tear on your body becomes noticeable. Whether it's sore feet from running around or a nagging shoulder injury, certain sensations can become more apparent once you lie down to rest. But if you ever notice this one new seemingly innocent feeling at night, you should make an appointment to speak with your doctor as soon as possible. Read on to see which nocturnal notification your body might be trying to give you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GMA

GMA

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy