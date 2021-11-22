Mickey Guyton says her son suffered from dehydration: What parents should know

Country singer Mickey Guyton is opening up about her son's recent stay at a hospital intensive care unit.

Taking to social media with an update on Saturday, she wrote , "My baby fell ill on November 11th, eventually requiring a trip to the icu. It turned out to be dehydration because of a severe stomach bug. Seeing my baby boy like this was truly terrifying."

"Grayson is doing much better, all signs are stable and improving. He is still dehydrated and weak and has lost weight from not being able to retain any liquid," she continued. "He's getting better by the minute, it's just going to take some time."

On Sunday, ahead of her performance at the 2021 American Music Awards, Guyton shared another update, writing, "My baby smiled today. He hasn't smiled since November 11th."

The saga began on Nov. 12, just two days after Guyton's much-discussed performance at the 2021 CMA Awards.

"From CMA stage to nursing my sick baby boy at home. Motherhood is a humbling experience. Nothing is greater or more important that their happiness and well being," she tweeted , sharing a photo of Grayson resting on her chest.

Guyton then sent a frightening tweet on Thursday, telling fans, "I normally don’t do this but my son is being sent to the icu. The doctors don’t know what’s wrong. Please please pray."

The "Black Like Me" singer updated fans on Grayson's status on Friday, sharing a photo of husband Grant Savoy holding their baby boy.

"He’s not in the clear but he’s on the mend," she tweeted . "Thank you for your prayers. I will update y’all as soon as I am able. Thank you thank you thank you for your love and support."

Guyton, 37, announced in February that she and Savoy had welcomed Grayson, their first child together.

What parents should know about dehydration in babies

Dr. Jen Ashton, ABC News' chief medical correspondent, told "GMA" this is an important story because it sheds light on how children -- and babies, in particular -- can get sick "very, very quickly even with something as common or benign-sounding as dehydration."

She said the risks with dehydration in babies are urinary and kidney problems, dangerous sodium concentration levels and lethargy, with severe cases, things like seizures, comas and potential brain damage.

Since babies cannot tell adults they are thirsty, Dr. Ashton said parents need to look for warning signs such as dry skin, dryness in the tongue or lips, rapid breathing, tearless crying, sunken soft spot in infants, sunken eyes and cool and blotchy hands and feet.

She said treatment depends on the severity of the dehydration, with mild cases being treatable at home with the advice of a pediatrician. In these situations, Dr. Ashton advised to avoid pure water or sugary beverages, which can "make things worse," and to use electrolyte replacement fluids in "tiny amounts, a teaspoon every few minutes." In severe cases, she said a trip to the hospital for IV treatments is needed.