Criminal trials are not referendums on political or social movements. In a criminal case, a single person is on trial. In Kenosha, Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial. What is not on trial is our First Amendment right to free speech or assembly, or our Second Amendment right to bear arms. The only message a verdict in a criminal trial sends is that the jury was either convinced of the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt or it was not. In the Rittenhouse case, I expect that the jury will not be convinced of his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt in large part because of the way the law defines self-defense.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO