State Farm Turns to Windels Marx in Coverage Case

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the document here. Attorneys at Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf on Thursday removed an insurance lawsuit against State...

Law.com

Trade Secret Suit Alleges Former Worker Stole Confidential Info to Form Competitor Company

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Rawle & Henderson filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court on behalf of CECO Group Inc. and CECO Industrial Solutions Inc. The suit pursues claims against Oxidizer Solutions, Process Combustion Corporation and former CECO employee Richard Whitford. The complaint accuses Whitford of violating his non-disclosure agreement and misappropriating confidential information to form competitor Oxidizer Solutions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-01714, Ceco Group, Inc. et al. v. Ceco Industrial Solutions, Inc. et al.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Fox Rothschild Brings Suit On Behalf of Dollar Tree Over Leasing Agreement Dispute

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Dollar Tree sued Providence Properties Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over a leasing agreement dispute. The case was brought by Fox Rothschild. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-05162, Dollar Tree Stores, Inc. v. Providence Properties LLC.
LAW
Law.com

Big Law Pro Bono Efforts Lead to Thanksgiving Exonerations and Releases

Steptoe & Johnson attorneys secured freedom for a teen tried as an adult in Maryland. A Foley & Lardner team secured the release in California of a minor convicted as an adult. Bryan Cave helped convince a judge to overturn a 1979 triple murder conviction of 62-year-old Missouri inmate. Years...
LAW
Law.com

Suit Against Lyft Over Collision Sent to Fed Court

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote and Cipriani & Werner on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Lyft and Tarakur Rahman to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Cutruzzula & Nalducci on behalf of Joshua Kaczynski, Kimberly Kaczynski and Walter Kaczynski. The case is 2:21-cv-01715, Kaczynski et al. v. Rahman et al.
LAW
New Jersey State
Law.com

Critical Mass by Law.com's Ellen Bardash: Pharmacies Found Liable In First Opioid Crisis Verdict, Monsanto Blocked On One Roundup Appeal While Arguing Another.

Welcome to Law.com Class Actions: Critical Mass, a weekly briefing for class action and mass tort attorneys. Three major pharmacy chains have been found liable for public nuisance claims in the first opioid crisis jury trial. Monsanto claims it can’t put a carcinogen warning on Roundup without federal approval. And find out who’s representing the Astroworld venue manager in the case over the mass casualty event earlier this month.
LAW
Law.com

'Marked Lack of Respect for the Legal System': Pa. Ethics Board Hands 'Recidivist Disciplinary Offender' 18-Month Suspension

The Disciplinary Board for the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania found Andrew Wilson Barbin in violation of 18 Pennsylvania Rules of Professional Conduct across matters in five matters with four different clients. His violations included incompetence, neglect, failure to communicate, filing and pursuing frivolous litigation and conduct prejudicial to the administration...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Law.com

Cybersecurity Company Accused of ADA Violations in South Florida Suit

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Telos, an IT and cybersecurity company, was sued Friday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court action was filed by Wenzel Fenton Cabassa PA on behalf of Christopher Luksa. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:21-cv-24089, Luksa v. Telos, LLC.
FLORIDA STATE
Law.com

Doe v. State of N.Y.

The Court considered the following papers in deciding this motion: (1) Notice of Motion, dated September 8, 2021. (2) Affirmation of Cheryl M. Rameau, Esq., Assistant Attorney General, in Support dated September 8, 2021 with attachments. (3) Affirmation of Jordan Rutsky, Esq., in Opposition, dated October 12, 2021, with attachments. (4) Reply Affirmation of Cheryl M. Rameau, Esq., Assistant Attorney General, dated October 18, 2021. Claimant filed this Claim on August 13, 2020 pursuant to the Child Victims Act to recover damages for alleged sexual misconduct perpetrated by Jeffrey Bernstein, an attorney assigned by Bronx County Family Court pursuant to County Law article 18-B to represent Claimant in a custody proceeding (see Affirmation of Cheryl Rameau, Esq., Assistant Attorney General [Rameau Aff] Ex A [Amended Claim] 2). An Amended Claim was filed on October 28, 2020. The Amended Claim alleges Mr. Bernstein sexually abused Claimant on several occasions in 1989 in a conference room at the Bronx County Family Courthouse (see id.). Defendant now moves pursuant to CPLR 3211 (a) (7) to dismiss the Amended Claim on the ground that it fails to state a cause of action upon which relief can be granted. Specifically, Defendant contends that Mr. Bernstein, an attorney assigned to represent Claimant pursuant to County Law article 18-b, is not an employee or agent of the State and, as such, the State cannot be held liable for any wrongdoing committed by him (see Rameau Aff 8; see also Reply Affirmation of Cheryl M. Rameau, Esq., Assistant Attorney General.
POLITICS
Law.com

Class Action Claims Citrix Misled Investors Over COVID-19 Boost in Business

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Software company Citrix Systems and certain current and former officers were hit with a securities class action Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit alleges that Citrix, which provides remote network access to users, misled investors about the challenges of transitioning a COVID-19 boost in business into long term subscription contracts. Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman and Klausner, Kaufman, Jensen & Levinson brought the case on behalf of Hollywood Police Officers Retirement System. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:21-cv-62380, Hollywood Police Officers Retirement System v. Citrix Systems, Inc. et al.
Hartford Courant

Advocates press to make cannabis a lucrative opportunity for communities of color as Connecticut moves toward retail sale of marijuana

As Connecticut prepares for the lucrative sale of adult-use cannabis, an advocacy group announced Tuesday it will work to make sure the new industry draws broad participation from Black and other underrepresented communities as called for in state law. “All these out-of-state operators … are coming into our state and they’re coming into our state because they see the money that can be had and ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Law.com

Littler Mendelson Handling CVS Suit From Employee Who Claims He Was Labeled 'a Problem'

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Tuesday removed an alleged employment discrimination lawsuit against CVS Pharmacy to Florida Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Marie A. Mattox PA on behalf of Larson Thompson, pursues retaliation, race-based and disability discrimination claims. The case is 4:21-cv-00472, Thompson v. CVS Pharmacy Inc.
BUSINESS
Law.com

WilmerHale Reps Apple in Suit Accusing NSO Group of Developing Spyware That Can Hack IPhones

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Apple sued NSO Group Technologies Limited and Q Cyber Technologies Limited Tuesday in California Northern District Court for alleged violations of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. The complaint, filed by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, accuses the defendants of developing invasive spyware that allows third parties access to valuable personal information from virtually any Apple device. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:21-cv-09078, Apple Inc. v. Nso Group Technologies Limited et al.
LAW

