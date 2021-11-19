The Brennan Family for Anna’s Dance for Dravet, Benefiting Dravet Syndrome Foundation

“We did it!” declared Pastor Andy. “5,000 items collected and probably a few extra.”. At the end of July, Pastor Andy Arnold at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, closed his sermon by commenting upon the unexpected ways that God works in the world. The sermon had referenced a New Testament story that tells of Jesus feeding 5,000 people out in the wilderness. In the biblical account, Philip, one of 12 apostles, wondered how he could possibly save enough food to give each of these hungry people a small amount to eat. A young child came forward with five barley loaves and two fish. After Jesus blessed the food, there was enough for the 5,000 to eat, with many leftovers as well.

MAPLE VALLEY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO