NHL

Sharks’ Kevin Labanc suspended game for slew-footing

Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc was suspended for one...

www.gazettextra.com

NBC Sports

Sharks prospect Kellman leaves Barracuda game on stretcher

The Sharks' organization got a major scare Sunday night. San Jose Barracuda forward Joel Kellman was taken off on a stretcher during the first period of the AHL affiliate's game against the Abbotsford Canucks on Sunday after taking a hit to the head from Canucks winger Vincent Arseneau. Arseneau was...
NHL

Labanc to have NHL Player Safety hearing for actions in Sharks game

Forward facing discipline for slew-footing Blues center Bozak. Kevin Labanc will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday. The San Jose Sharks forward is facing discipline for slew-footing St. Louis Blues center Tyler Bozak. The incident occurred at 8:59 of the first period in the...
sacramentosun.com

Senators take positives into game vs. Sharks

After kicking off a four-game road trip with a 7-5 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, the Ottawa Senators are on a two-game losing skid and have posted only one victory in their past nine games. However, as the Senators prepare to face the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday,...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Sharks News & Rumors: Kane, Dahlen, Labanc

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors: Evander Kane is again in the headlines, this time for accusing his ex-wife of faking her pregnancy and asking a judge to give her a mental exam. His suspension is set to end soon, and management is reportedly doing the best they can to trade him before his return. Meanwhile, Jonathan Dahlen is dealing with an arm injury, though it doesn’t appear to be major. Finally, Kevin Labanc was suspended by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety (DoPS) for one game for slew-footing.
kingstonthisweek.com

Game Night: Maple Leafs at Sharks

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Friday, 10:30 p.m., TV: Sportsnet Ontario; Radio: AM 1050. Travelling, and winning, road show: The Maple Leafs haven’t lost on the road since Oct. 25, when they were schooled in Carolina. Since, Toronto has won five in a row in unfriendly confines, outscoring the opponent 20-8. For various reasons, it’s always worth keeping an eye on rambunctious Sharks defenceman Brent Burns, who has 16 points in 21 career games against the Leafs. If the Leafs emerge with another victory on Friday, it will mark their 10th win in San Jose, coming in 26 games.
Tyler Bozak
Kevin Labanc
the-journal.com

Canucks defenseman Tucker Poolman suspended for 2 games

NEW YORK (AP) - Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tucker Poolman was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Friday for high-sticking Colorado Avalanche forward Kiefer Sherwood. Poolman was assessed a match penalty midway through the third period in the Canucks' 7-1 loss in Denver on Thursday night. The...
thednvr.com

Avs Game 12 Grades: Shark hunting

Andre Burakovsky – B I’ll never harp on Burakovsky when he’s shooting the puck, and that’s what he was doing in this one, leading the team with five shot attempts at even strength. He got a goal late after San Jose picked one up, but might change to Rantanen since it looks like it might have hit him. J.T. Compher…
NHL
CBS Denver

CBS Sports NHL Power Rankings Boost Avs Back Up To The Top 10 Ahead Of Thanksgiving

(CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche are riding a 5-game win streak and coming off an exciting 7-5 win over the Ottawa Senators. That has placed positive notice back on the Avs, and at a time when the hockey team’s superstar is watching from the bleachers. Heading into the Thanksgiving week with a step ahead on the ice is always considered a notable measure of a team nearing the halfway mark of the NHL season. The CBS Sports pre-Thanksgiving NHL rankings boosted the Avs up three spots to put them at No. 10, as the league’s contenders come into focus. Alex Newhook of...
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Department of Player Safety fails once again by ignoring another PK Subban slew foot

P.K. Subban has a demonstrable history of slew footing players, and in his latest incident may have caused a serious injury. In roughly the last two months, Subban has stuck out his leg or skate and slew-footed/tripped an opposing player. It began with the Rangers’ Ryan Reaves during the exhibition season in early October. The NHL DoPS didn’t even bother to review it.
NHL
NBA

NBA suspends Pelicans' DiDi Louzada for 25 games

NEW YORK — DiDi Louzada of the New Orleans Pelicans has been suspended without pay for twenty-five games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program by testing positive for Drostanolone and Testosterone, it was announced today by the NBA. Louzada’s suspension will begin with tonight’s game between the...
NBA
San Jose Sharks
NHL
Hockey
Sports
chatsports.com

Leafs win 5-4, but got outplayed by the Sabres

There was entirely too much offense from the Buffalo Sabres to open this game. Two shots in the first minute. Disgusting. The Sabres also play some good defense? They crowd the crease and lie down to block a shot, and they stop David Kämpf from taking a shot but he gets the tip of his stick and slightly nudges the puck, and it slowly slides through the defenders, under Aaron Dell, and just over the line into the net. It’s amazing.
NHL
voiceofmotown.com

Jordan McCabe Suspended For First Game of the Season

Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia Mountaineers point guard Jordan McCabe was suspended for the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels’ opening game last night against Garnder-Webb. UNLV won the game 64-58 but struggled without McCabe. McCabe was suspended by the NCAA for one game for “participating in an unsanctioned event”, according...

