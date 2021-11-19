$57.7 Million Grant Awarded To California For Four Projects, One In Yolo County

WASHINGTON (CBS13) – On Friday, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that a grant of $57.7 million is being awarded to California for four special projects.

The first project is aimed at reconnecting the City of Oakland, which will receive $14.5 million aimed at improving mobility, safety, and quality of life.

The second project, aimed to improve transportation in California, will award $24 million to the California High-Speed Rail Authority.

The third project is for the San Francisco County Transportation Authority which will receive $18 million to replace seven seismically deficient bridges and bring the existing bridges up to current standards.

The fourth project, for the Yolo County Transportation District, will receive $1.2 million for the Bike and Pedestrian Trail Network.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, “The Yolo County Transportation District will receive $1.2 million for the Yolo County Bike and Pedestrian Trail Network Planning project which will fund the planning and development of an active transportation network plan, based on community outreach, prioritization of underserved communities, and an assessment of e-bike and scooter charging feasibility. The grant will provide conceptual design plan and cost estimates for the full trail network, along with full design and engineering for the highest priority segments. The project area currently lacks safe routes for many non-motorized users, with narrow shoulders, obstacles, and lack of dedicated pedestrian infrastructure common. Safety will be an important consideration in designing the network.”

The full list of awards can be found here and here .