ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

$57.7 Million Grant Awarded To California For Four Projects, One In Yolo County

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xEwXN_0d2Jrz8G00

WASHINGTON (CBS13) – On Friday, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that a grant of $57.7 million is being awarded to California for four special projects.

The first project is aimed at reconnecting the City of Oakland, which will receive $14.5 million aimed at improving mobility, safety, and quality of life.

The second project, aimed to improve transportation in California, will award $24 million to the California High-Speed Rail Authority.

The third project is for the San Francisco County Transportation Authority which will receive $18 million to replace seven seismically deficient bridges and bring the existing bridges up to current standards.

The fourth project, for the Yolo County Transportation District, will receive $1.2 million for the Bike and Pedestrian Trail Network.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, “The Yolo County Transportation District will receive $1.2 million for the Yolo County Bike and Pedestrian Trail Network Planning project which will fund the planning and development of an active transportation network plan, based on community outreach, prioritization of underserved communities, and an assessment of e-bike and scooter charging feasibility. The grant will provide conceptual design plan and cost estimates for the full trail network, along with full design and engineering for the highest priority segments. The project area currently lacks safe routes for many non-motorized users, with narrow shoulders, obstacles, and lack of dedicated pedestrian infrastructure common. Safety will be an important consideration in designing the network.”

The full list of awards can be found here and here .

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Saurabh

This commonly found plant is extremely dangerous in Los Angeles County, California.

Los Angeles County is one of the most desirable places to live in the United States. Visitors from all over the world come to be amazed while experiencing one of the most diversified culinary experiences, weather, and mesmerizing landscapes. This breathtaking blessing of nature is not without its repercussions, which in some circumstances often result in death. In this post, we will look at one of nature's blessings that has a hidden cruel side, more often to pets and other smaller animals.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

EDD asks some California recipients to prove work history

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - About one million Californians who got unemployment payments from the pandemic-related federal benefit program now have to prove they had a prior work history or possibly pay back the money, according to the Sacramento Bee. Not only that, but the EDD added, "we will add a 30%...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Yolo, CA
County
Yolo County, CA
State
Washington State
Yolo County, CA
Government
City
Washington, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Ranks Third-Worst Of 150 U.S. Metro Areas For Single Millennials, Report Says

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A recent report calls Stockton the third-worst metropolitan area for single millennials. Porch.com looked at 150 U.S. cities. Rankings were decided using several factors including the percentage of single millennials, the ratio of men to women and the entertainment available in the area. Stockton sits at 148 on the list. Sacramento ranked 58, and San Francisco was the highest-ranked California metro at 4. In Stockton, 23% of millennials are single, there are 7.7% more men than women and the area ranked 144 of the 150 for food and entertainment options, according to the report. For the same categories, Sacramento posted a 33% for single millennials, 0.4% more women than men and ranked 89 for food and entertainment. San Francisco has 35.3% of millennials that are single, 5.9% more men than women and ranked 7 for food and entertainment. The metro at the top of the list was Charleston, South Carolina. The worst-ranked metro was Hickory, North Carolina.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stanislaus County Leaders Pass Resolution Against ‘Vaccine Passports’

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Leaders in Stanislaus County are taking a stand against COVID-19 vaccine passports. The county Board of Supervisors passed a resolution this week banning county facilities from requiring proof of vaccination. They said people should have the right to make their own health decisions. The resolution does not impact any private businesses that want to require proof of vaccination. It’s been three weeks since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on vaccines for kids ages 5 and up. So how do vaccination rates for kids 5-11 compare county to county? According to the LA Times, the numbers are 7% for San Joaquin, 22% for Yolo, 13% for Sacramento, 18% for Placer, 11% for El Dorado, 20% for Nevada, 3% for Sutter, 4% for Yuba, 6% for Amador, 4% for Calaveras, 10% for Solano and 6% for Stanislaus. The California county that has the highest rate is Marin, where nearly half of all kids have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
CBS Sacramento

California Indian Heritage Center Narrows Architectural Firms For 2028 Opening

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Indian Heritage Center (CIHC) is scheduled to be complete in 2028, decades after the idea to create a statewide space for Indian history, culture, and education was first discussed. The 120,000 sq. ft. space will sit on 51 acres where the Sacramento and American rivers converge and will be a reflection of what California Indians want to see, according to the CIHC Chair Jerry Myers. Myers, a member of the Pomo Nation, has been involved with conversations about a space for all California Indians to be celebrated and remembered for nearly his entire career but efforts...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sheridan Media

County Backs Submission of Stabilization Project Award

A project in Sheridan to be submitted for an award has gained the support of the county commission. Keller North America will be submitting the Hillside Stabilization Project to be considered by the Wyoming Engineering & Surveying Society’s 2021 President’s Project of the Year. The project, according to a Letter...
SHERIDAN, WY
CBS Denver

Denver Businesses Weigh Mask Or Vaccine Requirement Options

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver, Jefferson, Adams and Arapahoe Counties will re-establish indoor mask requirements on Wednesday in a turnabout in the progress against COVID-19. A statewide mask requirement was peeled off mid-year, but unvaccinated people were still asked to keep them on. As the requirements go back into effect, businesses will have the option in all the counties of applying for a mask wearing exemption if 95% of workers and customers are vaccinated. There’s already a similar program in Boulder County. “We launched it at the end of September, and so far we have over 300 businesses that are participating,” said Tessa Hale,...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#The Yolo County Bike And
NBC Bay Area

California Governor, Family Leave State for Thanksgiving

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has left the state with his family for a trip to Mexico during Thanksgiving. The Governor's Office announced the trip on Monday hours after Newsom held a news conference at a vaccine clinic in San Francisco. Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis will act as governor while Newsom...
CALIFORNIA STATE
atlanticcitynews.net

California $31 billion surplus might be returned to taxpayers

SACRAMENTO, California: California is expected to register a $31 billion tax surplus this year, which could trigger refunds to state taxpayers. Officials said the taxpayer rebates would be required, based upon constitutional limits on state spending, according to the state's independent Legislative Analyst's Office. The California constitution would give Governor...
CALIFORNIA STATE
L.A. Weekly

The 10 L.A. County Areas With The Highest Average COVID-19 Cases

Los Angeles Public Health has identified the 10 county communities with the highest 14-day average of positive COVID-19 cases. The average takes into account not just the total number of positive cases, but an adjusted rate per 100,000 residents in the area, from October 24 to November 6. The Los Angeles communities with the highest COVID-19 cases also had to have a population of at least 20,000.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
ourquadcities.com

Scott County Regional Authority awards more than $1.6 million in grants

The Scott County Regional Authority (SCRA) on Tuesday announced awards of more than $1.6 million for the fall 2021 grant cycle. Several representatives spoke of the value and impact these awards will have for their organizations:. Brad Martell, president and CEO, YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley – $50,000 ($500,000...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Otis Adams

California's Giant Sequoias in Danger

Thousands of California's giant sequoias died this year. Giant sequoias are the largest living things on Earth. Some are nearly 4,000 years old, living naturally along a narrow strip of land in California's Sierra Nevada Mountains at elevations between 3,000 and 8,500 feet. The trees can become so massive that they seem to belong in a Tolkien novel. The largest, named General Sherman, has a 101-foot circumference at its base and is over 270 feet tall. The tallest, though skinnier than General Sherman, reach heights above 340 feet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy