ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Two Ejected From SUV During Pursuit Near Pocatello

By Benito Baeza
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people were hospitalized after being thrown from their SUV when it rolled during a pursuit Thursday...

983thesnake.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.3 The Snake

Missing Montana Man Killed in Crash Near Lowman

LOWMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say a missing Montana man died in a crash discovered Friday morning near Lowman. According to Idaho State Police, 71-year-old Michael Edward Lopez of Missoula, Montana was found in his Dodge Ram pickup that had gone off the roadway and rolled down a steep embankment. Lopez was first reported missing on November 12, as he was headed to see family in California with plans to stop in Caldwell. Authorities learned Lopez's phone last pinged a cell tower in the Lowman area where searchers began looking for the man. A private helicopter crew joined the search through the steep mountain terrain and discovered the wreck. The Boise County Coroner's Office was able to identify Mr. Lopez. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls Man Charged with Trying to Remove Weapon From Officer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls Police Officer and a suspect injured in a shooting earlier this week have both been released from the hospital. The Magic Valley Critical Incident Taskforce, headed by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, released more information regarding the shooting Tuesday night in a Twin Falls neighborhood on Targhee Dr. According to the sheriff's office, the police officer involved has since been released from the hospital after being treated for his injuries. The extent of those injuries has not been released. The suspect in the case, James Clayson, 36, was also released from the hospital Thursday morning and booked into the Twin Falls County Detention Center. He is facing charges of disturbing the peace and attempting to remove a weapon from a law enforcement officer.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

One Killed in Crash in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed when their vehicle struck a pole in Hayden Monday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, the 50-year-old driver was headed south on U.S. Highway 95 in a small SUV when they hit a traffic light post at the intersection of Lancaster Road. The driver died from his injuries at the scene. The roadway was partially blocked. The crash remains under investigation.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Shooting Under Investigation In Twin Falls Neighborhood

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in a Twin Falls neighborhood. Twin Falls Police reportedly were on a call at a house on Targhee Street when shots were fired sometime before 11 p.m. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbery told TV Station KMVT that he didn't believe there was any danger to the public and everyone involved had been contained. The Magic Valley Critical Incident Taskforce, with the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office as lead, is investigating. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, a Twin Falls Police Officers were dealing with a man when shots were fired. An officer and the man were taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Accidents
State
Idaho State
City
Pocatello, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Pocatello, ID
Accidents
Pocatello, ID
Crime & Safety
98.3 The Snake

Missing Pocatello ID Teen Last Contact Was November 16

A 16-year-old Pocatello female has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Do you know the whereabouts of Olivia Nicole Eddinton?. Olivia Nicole Eddinton's last date of contact was November 16, 2021, according to information shared on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The Pocatello Police Department is asking anyone with information that could lead to her current location to contact them immediately, at 208-234-6100.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Nevada Highway Patrol: Las Vegas Man Killed on Highway 93

WENDOVER, NEVADA (KLIX)-Northern Nevada authorities say a Las Vegas man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning south of Wendover. Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) said in a statement, 53-year-old Kenneth Lee, was killed when his van struck a Ford pickup pulling a trailer about 28 miles south of Wendover on November 19 on U.S. Highway 93 Alternate. Emergency crews responded at around 10:14 a.m. when a Dodge minivan, driven by Lee, crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and sideswiped a Ford heavy-duty pickup pulling a flatbed trailer.
NEVADA STATE
98.3 The Snake

Buhl Man Killed in Early Morning Crash Near Bliss

BLISS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 23-year-old Buhl man was killed in a crash on the Bliss Grade early Friday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the young man was headed down the grade at 1 a.m. when he struck the guardrail in his Mazda pickup, crossed the road and hit an embankment, rolling the pickup. ISP said alcohol could be a factor in the crash.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

No Injuries after Tow Truck Crash on I-84 in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-No one was injured when a tow truck hauling a cement truck crashed into the median barrier Tuesday evening on the interstate in Nampa. According to Idaho State Police, the 41-year-old tow truck driver was not hurt in the crash on Interstate 84 at around 7:25 p.m. at the Garrity exit.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Idaho State Police#Accident#Pursuit Near Pocatello#Klix#Chevrolet#Isp
98.3 The Snake

Mexican National Living in Jerome Sentenced on Drug Distribution Charges

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 32-year-old Mexican man was sentenced to a little less than seven years to federal prison on drug distribution charges. According to acting U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez Jr., Luis Leyva Verduzco was sentenced to six years and eight months to prison on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. In 2020 Magic Valley law enforcement learned Verduzco, who lived in Jerome, had been dealing methamphetamine throughout the valley. In March of this year, officers watched him go to and from a milk house in Gooding County. Law enforcement searched the milk house and found 2.88 pounds of methamphetamine and 46.64 grams of fentanyl hidden in a cabinet drawer. Verduzco will likely be deported to Mexico once his sentence is complete. The Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Gooding Prosecutor's Office and Idaho State Police were involved in the investigation along with the Drug Enforcement Administration.
JEROME, ID
98.3 The Snake

Moscow Man Killed in Head-on Crash with Truck Near New Meadows

NEW MEADOWS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 22-year-old man died in a head-on crash with a semi-truck Sunday evening near New Meadows. According to Idaho State Police, the head-on crash happened at 7 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 north of New Meadows. The 22-year-old man from Moscow was headed south in a 2010 Mazda 5 when he crossed the center line and hit the truck pulling a flatbed trailer that was being driven by a 40-year-old man from Utah. The young man was ejected from the Mazda and died at the scene, while the truck driver was taken to a nearby hospital. The crash blocked the highway for more than five hours.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy