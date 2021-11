If you're told to pull over, just do it. And don't make things tougher for yourself by making a bad day worse. In the wee hours of Saturday, Mendota police pulled over 28-year-old Michael Furar of Mendota. He was stopped near the intersection of Indiana and Springfield avenues. During the stop, Furar was arrested on two counts of battery, as well as resisting a peace officer, DUI, and driving with no taillights when required. He was given a December court date in La Salle County.

MENDOTA, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO