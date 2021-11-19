ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These two electric vehicles with a 500-mile range top EPA’s fuel-efficiency ranking for first time

By Rachel Koning Beals
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two versions of the Lucid Air, featuring a 500-mile driving range, sit atop the updated EPA and DOE guide to the most fuel-efficient...

www.marketwatch.com

CNBC

Ford's new custom electric pickup truck is a blast from the past

The Ford F-100 Eluminator concept truck features the retro-styling of a 1978 F-100 pickup with electric motors and batteries from the Mustang Mach-E GT. Ford and its partners built the vehicle to showcase its new e-crate motor that's on sale through its aftermarket and performance division. Ford Motor unveiled Tuesday...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
InvestorPlace

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) just passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) just rolled out its first cars with 500+ miles of driving range. Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) just had the biggest initial public offering since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford to GM...
CARS
CleanTechnica

Electric Car FAQs: How Long Do Electric Cars Last?

Supporters of EVs will tell you that electric cars are just like regular cars. For the most part, they’re right. You step on the pedal on the right and the car goes, you turn the wheel and the car turns, and the only real difference is what kind of fuel goes in it. If we’re being completely honest, though, that’s only mostly true. Most of the time, the only difference is what kind of fuel goes into the car, but the other differences probably need explaining in order for mainstream buyers to buy electric cars.
CARS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Lucid's first car has been a hit with both customers and industry experts. Nio has patiently built its brand, and now it is expanding its market opportunities. There is plenty of competition already, and more coming, so investors need to understand the risks. Between the legacy automakers pivoting their businesses...
ECONOMY
Wired

Cars Are Going Electric. What Happens to the Used Batteries?

Now the automaker was expanding the recall to all 141,000 Bolts sold worldwide since 2017. Fixing them would be a massive operation. Unlike the toaster-oven-sized lead-acid batteries inside most gas-powered vehicles, the lithium-ion battery pack inside the Bolt runs the full wheelbase of the car and weighs 960 pounds. It contains hundreds of battery cells that are delicate and finicky. When taken apart for repairs, they can be dangerous, and incorrect handling can lead to noxious fumes and fires.
CARS
Interesting Engineering

A Major Tesla Server Outage Has Left Electric Vehicles Stalled Worldwide

Tesla cars have had their fair share of issues. There was a design flaw that caused the bumpers to fall off Tesla Model 3s. There was the Autopilot’s Full Self-Driving feature that mistook the moon for a yellow light slowing down the car at inappropriate times. And finally, there were all the issues encountered with the "Smart Summon" feature which gave the cars the ability to find their owners in parking lots.
CARS
Observer

The Best Electric Vehicle of 2022 Is Neither a Tesla Nor a Porsche

A new electric vehicle that has barely hit the road was just rated the best car of 2022 by MotorTrend. The winner of the magazine’s “2022 Car of the Year” award, a highly coveted recognition in the auto industry, is Lucid Air, made by Silicon Valley startup Lucid Motors. The...
CARS
CNET

Every electric car and its range for 2021

One huge factor when buying an electric? How far it will go on a charge, otherwise known as its estimated range rating. It's a critical thing to think about when shopping for an EV. You want to make sure not just any EV, but specific EV, fits your lifestyle. And if you're looking for that information, welcome to the right place.
CARS
torquenews.com

The Most And Least Fuel Efficient New Cars - EPA Says Subaru Is Still 2nd Best

The EPA released its new fuel-mileage results and finds Subaru's lineup of 2022 Forester, Outback, Crosstrek, and Ascent rank 2nd best in U.S. automaker's fleets. See how they accomplish it with an all-wheel-drive lineup. With gas prices rising, Americans rank fuel efficiency as the most critical factor in their decision...
CARS
CNN

Hyundai and Kia are going big with upcoming electric vehicles

(CNN) — Hyundai and Kia look to be going big with their future electric SUVs. The South Korean automaker siblings both unveiled large electric SUV concept vehicles at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Wednesday that, both companies said, offer a preview of real future models. The Hyundai Seven concept...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Kia EV6 Electric SUV First Drive: This Changes Everything

Kia's all-electric EV6 is scheduled to arrive in the U.S. in early 2022. Kia is far from the first mainstream brand to the EV party, of course, but after our drive of the rear-drive, single-motor GT-Line model, we can confirm the stylish crossover SUV will be worth the wait. Kia's first ever bespoke EV, the first of 11 all-new electric vehicles to be launched by the Korean brand by 2026, is going to have the engineers at Ford and Volkswagen who created the Mustang Mach-E and the ID4 glancing nervously over their shoulders.
CARS
The Verge

Toyota’s new electric SUV has a solar roof and a steering yoke like Tesla

Toyota released new details about its upcoming electric compact SUV, the BZ4X, which includes an optional solar roof and a steering yoke similar to the one featured in the latest version of the Tesla Model S. The steering yoke, which Toyota describes as having a “wing-shape,” employs a steer-by-wire system,...
CARS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

Comments / 0

