The United States and Senegal: 60 Years of Partnership

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecretary Antony J. Blinken will travel to Senegal on November 19-20, where he will meet with President Macky Sall and Foreign Minister Aïssata Tall Sall to affirm the close partnership between the United States and Senegal, and to discuss joint efforts addressing our shared global priorities. Areas for continued collaboration include...

U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken at the Institute Pasteur of Dakar

MR SALL: Mr. Secretary, distinguished guests, let me tell you that it’s a great honor and privilege for us to welcome you at Institut Pasteur de Dakar. Institut Pasteur de Dakar is a place of longstanding collaboration between United States and Senegal for research, public health, training that can be traced back to the early 30s when American and French scientists worked together to develop the first vaccine for yellow fever in 1937.
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken with U.S. Ambassador to Senegal and Guinea-Bissau Tulinabo S. Mushingi and Senegalese Economy Minister Amadou Hott at a Women’s Economic and Digital Roundtable

SECRETARY BLINKEN: (Via interpreter) Thank you, Mr. Ambassador and Mr. Minister, ladies – thank you for being here today for this conversation, for this exchange. We cannot deny the fact that Senegal has accomplished a lot of progress in terms of equity and equality. Girls and boys now attend primary school at nearly equal levels. The national legislature is on its way to gender parity, which is way ahead of the U.S. But as you know more than anyone, there remains much to do. The pandemic cast light on structural barriers that continue to hold Senegalese women back, like unequal access to land ownership, financing, cell phones, internet, all of which make it harder for women to start their own businesses, to earn a living, and to support their families.
WORLD
Macky Sall
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Meet and Greet with U.S. Embassy Personnel and Families

AMBASSADOR MUSHINGI: Thank you. Thank you very much. I wonder which music is that? (Laughter.) I’ve heard it before, but I don’t remember where. But anyway, it’s my great pleasure. I’m delighted to see you all here for this special occasion and to give a warm welcome to our guests this afternoon. It’s indeed a pleasure for me and for all of us to welcome Secretary Antony Blinken, colleagues from Washington that you will see around, including among them our Assistant Secretary Molly Phee, who is over there (applause); a senior director at the White House for African Affairs, Dana Banks, who is here (applause); and my friend who tried to make me keep the Secretary on time, but I failed, is our chief of staff for the Secretary, Suzy George, who is somewhere. (Applause.) Oh, she’s over there. Oh good that she’s far away; she’ll not be giving me the big eyes, then I can ignore the time here. (Laughter.) Thank you.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Stephanie Busari of CNN International

QUESTION: Secretary Blinken, thank you so much for joining us. SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good to be with you. QUESTION: Let’s start with Ethiopia. Your administration – the President, yourself – has been calling for a ceasefire for months. And this has not happened thus far. What – how much time will you give for progress to be made before sanctions are imposed?
WORLD
eturbonews.com

The United States’ Role in a New UNWTO?

It’s difficult for tourism ministers to travel to Madrid the end of this month to make history for a new UNWTO. It may be equally a lost chance for UNWTO member countries to show leadership and become a pioneer for a future and new UNWTO, if they stay home or send an ambassador to do the job of a tourism minister at the upcoming UNWTO General Assembly in Madrid November 28 – December 3.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

2021 U.S.-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue (EPPD)

Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez led the second annual U.S.-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue (EPPD), conducted under the auspices of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in the United States, on November 22, 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
#U S Economy#Legislature#Senegalese#Covax#The African Union#Dfc
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Moroccan Foreign Minister Bourita

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken emphasized that the longstanding bilateral partnership is rooted in shared interests in regional peace, security, and prosperity. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed a range of regional issues, including the continued deepening of relations between Morocco and Israel. They hailed the upcoming first anniversary of the Joint Declaration among Morocco, Israel, and the United States on December 22. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister expressed strong support for the new United Nations Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General Staffan de Mistura in leading the U.N.-led political process for Western Sahara. The Secretary noted that we continue to view Morocco’s autonomy plan as serious, credible, and realistic, and one potential approach to satisfy the aspirations of the people of Western Sahara. The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed the newly formed Moroccan government’s efforts to advance King Mohammed VI’s reform agenda, the importance of promoting human rights and fundamental freedoms, and building on the productive September U.S.-Morocco dialogue on human rights.
WASHINGTON, DC
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Maupe Ogun-Yusuf of Channels TV

QUESTION: Okay. So people are talking about how this is a resuscitation – your visit to Africa is a resuscitation of U.S. Africa policy, and you’re thinking that this time around, perhaps your policy is going to be tailored to every country’s needs. Is that going to be the case this time around?
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Army announces ‘most radical shake-up for decades’ amid cuts to troop numbers

The British Army has announced its “Future Soldier” programme, claiming the project offers the most radical reform for the last two decades in order to shape a force fit to fight the wars of the 21st century.The restructuring comes as the strength of the regular army is due to be reduced from 82,000 to 73,000 in the next four years, with focus on expeditionary units which can be deployed to conflict zones as well as setting up bases abroad.The new strategy will be buttressed by an investment of £41.3bn over the next decade on equipment, £8.6bn more than had previously...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ethiopia tells US to stop spreading ‘shameful fake news’ following warning of terror attacks

Ethiopia’s government is aiming sharp criticism at the US State Department as it seeks to maintain order in the face of a nearing rebel army that threatens to totally overwhelm its forces and unseat its leaders.Reuters reported that Ethiopian officials accused the US of spreading “fake news” after the US Embassy in Addis Ababa issued a warning to US citizens in the country warning of the potential for terrorist attacks in open public spaces.State minister Kebede Dessisa issued a statement accusing the State Department of being the source of "shameful fake news and defamation regarding Ethiopia”, according to ...
U.S. POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

Too Soon To Be Waving the White Flag on China

In The Australian newspaper on Monday, Hugh White gave us a picture of democratic defeat in the face of overwhelming Chinese dominance should war break out over Taiwan. ‘Going to war with China,’ he says, ‘will more likely destroy’ U.S. leadership. The chances of nuclear war ‘are quite high’ and ‘the chances of America winning such a war are very low’.
FOREIGN POLICY
uticaphoenix.net

‘They eat their children’ — The wife of a former

Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, now lives in France with her two sons.Laurent Ciprian/AP Photo. The wife of former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei has lashed out at the Chinese government, calling it a “monster.”. Meng went missing in 2018 when he vanished on a trip...
WORLD
KTLA

Some fear China could win from U.S. dispute with Marshall Islands

For decades, the tiny Marshall Islands has been a stalwart American ally. Its location in the middle of the Pacific Ocean has made it a key strategic outpost for the U.S. military. But that loyalty is being tested amid a dispute with Washington over the terms of its “Compact of Free Association” agreement, which expires […]
FOREIGN POLICY
WKBN

New COVID variant emerges in southern Africa

“The last thing we need is to bring in a new variant that will cause even more problems,” said German Health Minister Jens Spahn, amid a massive spike in cases in the 27-nation European Union, which is recommending a ban on flights from southern African nations.
PUBLIC HEALTH

