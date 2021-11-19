Eunice May (Schuft) Manalo

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday that a newly identified coronavirus variant spreading in South Africa was of huge concern and was considered by scientists to be the most significant one yet found as it could make vaccines less effective. The UK Health Security Agency said that...
MOSCOW (AP) — Rescue crews have found a survivor in a Siberian coal mine where dozens of miners are presumed dead after a devastating methane explosion, a senior regional official said on Friday. Kemerovo region Governor Sergei Tsivilyov said on the messaging app Telegram that the survivor was found in...
The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous" and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
U.S. stocks dropped sharply on Friday as a new Covid variant found in South Africa triggered a global shift away from from risk assets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 900 points, or 2.5 percent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slid 1.8 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. Friday is a shortened trading day because of the Thanksgiving holiday with U.S. markets closing at 1 p.m. ET.
Countries around the world are racing to ban travel from southern Africa after health officials identified a new COVID-19 variant that they warn may be vaccine-resistant. The head of the European Commission announced Friday that the governing body will propose banning travel from the southern African region to its member states due to uncertainty over the new variant.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused a group of individuals of planning to stage a coup next week. Zelensky warned of "internal challenges" facing Ukraine, beyond the growing tensions over Russia's buildup of forces near the Ukrainian border. "We have challenges not only from the Russian Federation and possible escalation...
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Solomon Islands’ decision to switch its diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to Beijing has been blamed for arson and looting in the national capital Honiara, where protesters are demanding the prime minister’s resignation. Australian police, troops and diplomats are helping local police restore peace and order...
Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
A group of alleged thieves broke into a Nordstrom store at a popular Los Angeles shopping center in an apparent smash-and-grab spree and fled the scene, triggering a police car chase, officials said. A call came in at 10:40 p.m. PT about suspects breaking into a store at The Grove...
London - An investigation was underway Thursday morning after at least 27 migrants died when their small boat capsized in the English Channel. The boat sank soon after setting off from the coast of northern France, packed with people hoping to make the short, but very dangerous 21-mile crossing to England. It's a gamble that has claimed dozens of lives this year – and one that more people have taken and continue to take in 2021 than ever before.
