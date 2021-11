President Joe Biden plans to renominate Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for a second term at the helm of the U.S. central bank, the White House announced Monday. The move amounts to an endorsement of Powell's stewardship of the economy through a brutal pandemic recession, with the Fed's monetary policy seen as helping revitalize the job market and push the stock market to record highs. Biden also said he would nominate Lael Brainard, the lone Democrat on the Fed's governing body and many progressives' pick for the chair seat, as vice chair.

