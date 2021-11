It’s not that hard to convince fast-growing companies led by smart people that there’s value in business process outsourcing (BPO). Companies that do a good job of concentrating on their core mission know they can’t afford to be distracted by all the factors involved in serving a growing marketplace. Whether that’s handling calls from customers who are struggling to make full use of the product or service, or trying to determine the best way to send parts to Poughkeepsie, outsourcing those tasks to vendors with specialized expertise can meet the need more quickly and more affordably than staffing up internally.

