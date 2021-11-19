Sharks' Kevin Labanc suspended game for slew-footing

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors: Evander Kane is again in the headlines, this time for accusing his ex-wife of faking her pregnancy and asking a judge to give her a mental exam. His suspension is set to end soon, and management is reportedly doing the best they can to trade him before his return. Meanwhile, Jonathan Dahlen is dealing with an arm injury, though it doesn’t appear to be major. Finally, Kevin Labanc was suspended by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety (DoPS) for one game for slew-footing.

NHL ・ 14 HOURS AGO