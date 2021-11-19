Rockets at Knicks: Saturday's stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info

Photo by Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

With 13 straight losses and counting, the young and reeling Houston Rockets could clearly use a break. Perhaps the two days off prior to Saturday afternoon’s game at New York will qualify.

The downtime, which comes in the middle of a four-game road trip, might help the Rockets distance themselves physically and mentally from a frustrating loss at Oklahoma City. More practically, it might allow them to regain the services of starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr., who missed Wednesday’s game due to a nagging left thigh contusion.

To beat Julius Randle and the Knicks, though, Porter’s arrival isn’t likely to be enough on its own. Particularly on the road, the Rockets will need a better performance from big man Christian Wood, who is shooting 39.2% from the field and 22.9% on 3-pointers over his past eight games. He’s also struggling from the free-throw line, as evidenced by his 45.0% clip from the charity stripe over his last six outings.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 20

Saturday, Nov. 20 Time: 4 p.m. Central

4 p.m. Central TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass

AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (1-14)

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Jae’Sean Tate

Forward: Christian Wood

Center: Daniel Theis

New York Knicks (8-7)

Guard: Kemba Walker

Guard: Evan Fournier

Forward: RJ Barrett

Forward: Julius Randle

Center: Mitchell Robinson

Projected lineups are based on each team’s game notes, though it shouldn’t come as a surprise if Houston head coach Stephen Silas makes another change. Before Wednesday’s game, Silas moved Daniel Theis to the bench, Wood to center and Danuel House Jr. to the vacated power forward spot. After House had cramping issues, David Nwaba started the second half there. Then, based on his strong play off the bench, Theis finished the game in his usual spot. Given Houston’s ongoing struggles, expect Silas to continue experimenting with different combinations.

As for injuries, Porter remains officially questionable to play, but he’s listed as a projected starter in the game notes. Otherwise, Houston’s injury report is clean. For the Knicks, Taj Gibson is doubtful due to a sore groin, while big man Nerlens Noel is probable with a sprained right knee.

