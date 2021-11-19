ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rockets at Knicks: Saturday's stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dBh7L_0d2JcHCV00
Photo by Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

With 13 straight losses and counting, the young and reeling Houston Rockets could clearly use a break. Perhaps the two days off prior to Saturday afternoon’s game at New York will qualify.

The downtime, which comes in the middle of a four-game road trip, might help the Rockets distance themselves physically and mentally from a frustrating loss at Oklahoma City. More practically, it might allow them to regain the services of starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr., who missed Wednesday’s game due to a nagging left thigh contusion.

To beat Julius Randle and the Knicks, though, Porter’s arrival isn’t likely to be enough on its own. Particularly on the road, the Rockets will need a better performance from big man Christian Wood, who is shooting 39.2% from the field and 22.9% on 3-pointers over his past eight games. He’s also struggling from the free-throw line, as evidenced by his 45.0% clip from the charity stripe over his last six outings.

Here’s when you should tune in to see Saturday’s game:

  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 20
  • Time: 4 p.m. Central
  • TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (1-14)

  • Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
  • Guard: Jalen Green
  • Forward: Jae’Sean Tate
  • Forward: Christian Wood
  • Center: Daniel Theis

New York Knicks (8-7)

  • Guard: Kemba Walker
  • Guard: Evan Fournier
  • Forward: RJ Barrett
  • Forward: Julius Randle
  • Center: Mitchell Robinson

Projected lineups are based on each team’s game notes, though it shouldn’t come as a surprise if Houston head coach Stephen Silas makes another change. Before Wednesday’s game, Silas moved Daniel Theis to the bench, Wood to center and Danuel House Jr. to the vacated power forward spot. After House had cramping issues, David Nwaba started the second half there. Then, based on his strong play off the bench, Theis finished the game in his usual spot. Given Houston’s ongoing struggles, expect Silas to continue experimenting with different combinations.

As for injuries, Porter remains officially questionable to play, but he’s listed as a projected starter in the game notes. Otherwise, Houston’s injury report is clean. For the Knicks, Taj Gibson is doubtful due to a sore groin, while big man Nerlens Noel is probable with a sprained right knee.

This post originally appeared on Rockets Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Kevin Porter Jr.'s Injury Status For Knicks-Rockets Game

Kevin Porter Jr. has been ruled out for the game between the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets. View the original article to see embedded media. The Houston Rockets will be without one of their best players when they host the New York Knicks in Texas on Saturday evening. For...
NBA
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitchell Robinson
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Daniel Theis
Person
Christian Wood
Person
Taj Gibson
Person
Julius Randle
ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kings slapped with harsh reality by Matt Barnes after Luke Walton firing

The Sacramento Kings are in a state of flux. However, that hasn’t really been anything that fans aren’t already used to. The Kings got rid of their head coach in Luke Walton after yet another subpar start to the season. However, the move hasn’t sparked the flame that fans hoped as they fell to a Philadelphia 76ers team on Monday night that was missing Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Seth Curry.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba League Pass#At T Sportsnet Southwest#Jae Sean#Christian Wood Center#Kemba Walker Guard#House
chatsports.com

Knicks Trade Rumors: Trade Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier & Derrick Rose For Russell Westbrook?

New York Knicks trade rumors are starting to sizzle in the early going of the 2021-22 NBA season. Knicks highlights are off to a nice start, but do the Knicks need to make an NBA blockbuster trade to truly be in contention for an NBA championship? Today, we’re hitting on the latest Russell Westbrook trade rumors. Should the New York Knicks trade for Russell Westbrook by sending away Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier and Kevin Knox? Chat Sports host Chase Senior breaks down the latest Knicks news and rumors. Russell Westbrook highlights have been maddening for Los Angeles Lakers fans to watch so far this year.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Analysis Network

This Cavs-Kings Trade Lands Buddy Hield In Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the more surprising teams thus far in the 2021-22 NBA season. Cleveland currently has a record of 9-7, sitting in sixth place of the Eastern Conference. The team has been playing well despite dealing with numerous players being out of the lineup. Ricky Rubio...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Kuzma happy to be off Lakers for one big reason

Kyle Kuzma is now casting spells as a Washington Wizard, and he is happy about the change of scenery for at least one big reason. The former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kuzma spoke this week on ESPN’s “NBA Today.” During the interview, Kuzma described what he likes about his new role in Washington this season.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
94K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy