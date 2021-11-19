Louisville’s Satellite Twin is celebrating ten years with new music and an anniversary show

Awakenings is going all out for their 25th anniversary in 2022 with a new, three-day summer festival and one over the Easter holiday. Since its debut back in 1997, Awakenings has grown to become a behemoth in the global techno scene that’s known for bringing some of the best artists to the stage. In 2014 the festival shifted from a single day to two days to expand the experience for those flocking to The Netherlands and catapulted it to even greater heights. Although Awakenings couldn’t take place over the past two years, the organizers have continued to craft up some new ideas to celebrate their 25th anniversary in style and mark the festival’s return to the scene.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO