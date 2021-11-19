ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville’s Satellite Twin is celebrating ten years with new music and an anniversary show

By Otis Junior
 6 days ago

Louisville band Satellite Twin is gearing up for a celebration of ten years as a band with their first release in 4 years. Their upcoming EP ROUTINES is described...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
