The New York Mets’ search for a general manager is finally over, as the team is finalizing a deal with Billy Eppler. The New York Mets have been the brunt of many jokes, as their search for a president of baseball operations was, in a word, disastrous. After many candidates were either declined the chance to interview by their respective teams or turned down the opportunity themselves, the Mets pivoted to finding a general manager. After a stressful search, they finally have their GM.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO