ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Jacob Clare now facing sexual assault charges in California

By Nikki McGee, Sebastian Posey
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41j30K_0d2JRWs100

(WKRN) – Jacob Clare now faces two counts of felony sexual assault, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The two charges are in addition to the kidnapping charges he faces in relation to his 3-year-old son and 16-year-old niece. Jacob is facing Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Custodial Interference charges in Sumner County, TN. He is also facing Kidnapping and Custodial Interference charges in Kentucky.

Noah Clare reunited with family in California

The Orange County Sheriff confirmed with News 2 the sexual assault charges are related to crimes in California. He will be arraigned for the California charges on Monday, November 21.

It is currently unclear how the new information could affect when Jacob Clare will be extradited back to Tennessee.

On November 18, Orange County California Sheriff’s Deputies found the two children at the center of a nationwide AMBER Alert that started in Middle Tennessee .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
Local
California Crime & Safety
WHNT News 19

Alabama 14-year-old stole vehicle, escaped juvenile detention camp before police say they stopped him with spike strips

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old is once again in custody Wednesday night after he escaped a juvenile detention camp and led law enforcement in a car chase. Walker County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said the teenager escaped the George J. Mitnick Juvenile Camp by stealing a vehicle. Police said WCSO Captain Ralph Williams observed […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Wkrn#Custodial Interference#Amber Alert#Whnt Com
WHNT News 19

City of Madison asks judge to dismiss wrongful death lawsuit filed by family of Dana Fletcher

The City of Madison has filed a motion asking a judge to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the city by the family of Dana Fletcher last month. The city claims that the lawsuit does not state a claim for which relief may actually be granted. They also call the lawsuit a "shotgun pleading", which means the complaint is excessively long and redundant.
MADISON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
685K+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy