Mental Health

TNN: Ways to Stretch Your Budget & Travel Longer

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThinking about quitting corporate life to travel for longer?. You’re not alone. Many of us in the workforce have opted out of full-time jobs after the pandemic due to mental health issues and lack of freedom. If you’ve been looking for a sign that you should do the...

Best Life

Never Leave a Hotel Before Doing This, Experts Warn

Technology has streamlined and improved many of the old conventions of traveling. These days, you don't even have to carry around a printed boarding pass—and you certainly don't have to safeguard your money on the road with traveler's cheques. But there's one longstanding travel protocol that you should keep doing even though you don't technically have to. Read on to find out what you should never leave a hotel without doing, according to the experts.
Nomadic Matt's Travel Site

TNN: Drone Workshop for Travel Creators

Drones are a powerful way to both discover the world while traveling and provide a new perspective when telling a story. If you're new to flying a drone or want some fresh and creative new ideas for how to fly your drone, in this workshop you'll learn:. How to get...
ccenterdispatch.com

4 easy ways to maximize your 2021 holiday budget

(BPT) - From holiday shopping and gift-giving to hosting festivities in-person or virtually, people are eagerly embracing the 2021 holiday season. But just how much jingle are people spending to be jolly? Consumers will spend an average of $1,447 on gifts, travel and entertainment this year, according to PWC research.
WKRG

Best budget heated travel blanket

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Heated travel blankets are a great way to stay warm on a long winter road trip. If your car doesn’t feature heated seats, travel blankets can provide comfort on your commute to and from work. People experience cold and heat differently. What’s too hot for some people might not be hot enough for others. Travel blankets allow everyone to adjust accordingly.
TravelPulse

BVI: Vaccinated Travellers No Longer Need To Test On Arrival

Fully vaccinated travellers arriving in the British Virgin Islands will no longer be required to test for COVID-19 upon arrival. Travellers will still have to produce a negative result for a RT-PCR or approved rapid antigen SARS CoV-2 test taken no later than 48 hours before arrival. Fully vaccinated passengers that present proof of vaccination and a negative test result are also no longer required to pre-register on the Hummingbird portal.
Inside the Magic

Disney No Longer Accepting Negative COVID Tests For Travel

It’s fantastic to see Disney Parks returning, international borders open, and tourism finally heading towards normal after the pandemic. The return of Disney magic since the pandemic has seen many changes implemented to ensure Guest and Cast Member safety. Guests have encountered changes to operations, policies, and in-Park experiences, and...
KSN.com

Best budget gifts for your sister

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Buying your sister a great present doesn’t have to take forever, and it doesn’t have to cost a ton of money either. There are thoughtful and loving things you can find at a decent price point, some of which look much more expensive than they actually are. So whether you want something personalized so it’s one of a kind, funny because you and your sister have that sort of relationship or even just something nice that she’ll get a lot of use from, here are the best gifts to get your sister when you’re on a budget.
royalcaribbeanblog.com

5 things I purchased for a cruise that I regretted buying

A lot of people get ready for a cruise vacation by hitting the mall or online shops to purchase a few items they think they will need onboard, but I've walked away later on regretting some of these purchases. Whether I thought they would make my life easier, or just...
Best Life

If You're Offered This on a Plane, Just Say No, Flight Attendants Warn

With holiday travel back in full swing, you've probably noticed that your flights home are just as packed as they've ever been, if not more so. But whether your trip is a mere two hours or a whopping 14, you should try to make your flight as comfortable as possible. Flight attendants will do their best to aid you in that pursuit: From a can of soda to a pair of headphones, they offer everything that they can to make sure that passengers have a smooth ride. At the same time, there are some in-flight amenities that you shouldn't take advantage of. According to flight attendants, if you're offered certain items on a plane, you're better off turning them down. Read on to find out what you should just say no to.
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Fully Vaccinated Travelers Will No Longer Have to Quarantine in Jamaica

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness says that fully vaccinated travelers to Jamaica no longer have to quarantine, as long as they provide a negative PCR test prior to coming into the island. Holness announced a relaxing of some of the island’s COVID-19 measures on Tuesday. The Prime Minister said that...
Nomadic Matt's Travel Site

TNN: A Food Writer’s Guide to Brooklyn, New York

Visiting NYC soon? You have to add Brooklyn's food scene to your must-see list!. NYC-based tour guide and travel writer, Brian Cicioni, will be sharing ten years' worth of suggestions from exploring Brooklyn's food scene. Get ready for some perspective-shifting tips and mouth-watering shots from some of his favorite restaurants in NYC's most populous borough!
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Thanksgiving travel rush is on

Thanksgiving traffic at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport is set to be down 15 to 20 percent from pre-pandemic holiday levels. Travelers shouldn’t let that fool them as TSA officials said passengers should still expect a crowd.
lonelyplanet.com

Bora Bora's best beaches: find your own stretch of paradise

You probably know that Bora Bora’s lagoon is ridiculously picturesque, inventing shades of blue that you didn’t even know existed. But does Bora Bora have beautiful beaches to match this incredible lagoon?. It seems too good to be true but the answer is yes. You won’t find endless kilometers of...
