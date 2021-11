The reconciliation package offers Democrats in Congress a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet the country’s emission reduction goals. One of the many initiatives that may be included in this legislation is a plan to further invest in, overhaul, and electrify the country’s transportation sector. The incredible size of this undertaking has captured the attention of many Americans, and many wonder how we as a country can successfully transition to electric vehicles (EVs) and implement the infrastructure needed to charge them? The answer is a competitive marketplace and a commitment to support private sector investment.

