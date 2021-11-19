ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marilyn Manson Lawyer Open to ‘Global’ Settlement Talks in Sexual Assault Cases

By Chad Childers
 6 days ago
After a year in which Marilyn Manson was accused of sexual assault and sued by multiple women, it appears that movement is starting to happen concerning at least one and possibly more of the legal matters. According to Rolling Stone, a lawyer for the musician has opened the door for possible...

MetalSucks

Report: Marilyn Manson Locked Women in Solitary Confinement “Bad Girls Room”

New allegations about Marilyn Manson’s past behavior have come to light from an in-depth report by Rolling Stone that includes accusations of regular use of racist language, an obsession with Nazi memorabilia, and more physically and emotionally abusive behavior towards his ex-girlfriends. A flood of charges against Manson began in...
Mic

We’ve always known who Marilyn Manson was

In a shocking new exposé from Rolling Stone, a nine-month investigation reveals the true extent of Marilyn Manson’s past as a serial sexual predator and abuser. The story alleges a pattern of intense and disturbing behavior from the rock star across the decades, including sexual torture, rape, grooming, and persistent physical and mental abuse to young women and practically everyone in his professional orbit.
FBI Release Pic Of Drugs and $1.5M From Fetty Wap’s Alleged Cocaine, Heroin Ring

Last month, New jersey rap star Fetty Wap was arrested by the FBI in New York at the Rolling Loud Festival after being indicted on federal drug charges, including the distribution of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell Jr., and five other New Jersey men are all accused of distributing at least 100 kilos of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
Jurors reveal it was something Derek Chauvin didn't do that convinced them all to vote guilty

Seven of the jurors from the Derek Chauvin trial sat down Thursday for an exclusive interview on Don Lemon Tonight to speak publicly about the trial for the first time. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was found guilty last April on three counts related to the killing of George Floyd: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. While the jurors all pretty much agreed on a guilty verdict for two of the charges, the third-degree murder took extra deliberation.
TeKeith Jones Sentenced To 72 Years In Prison For Murdering Mother, 2 Children

ST. PAUL (WCCO) – A St. Paul man has been sentenced to over 72 years in prison for killing a mother and her two children in late January. TeKeith Jones, 28, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder in September. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to serve 72 years and 4 months in St. Cloud Prison. Jones told police he shot and killed D’Zondria Wallace, 30, La’Porsha Wallace, 14, and Ja’Corbie Wallace, 11, to “save them.” The criminal complaint states that Jones told police he was “going through a life experience he didn’t understand” and “was going to save someone so...
‘She was in the gutter’: CNN legal expert hits out at Arbery killer’s defence lawyer for saying victim had ‘dirty toenails’

A defence attorney for one of the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery has been slammed for saying the victim had “dirty toenails” during the trial.CNN legal analyst Laura Coates criticised Gregory McMichael’s lawyer, Laura Hogue, following her client’s conviction and described the attorney as being “in the gutter.”“I’m not sure why she’d be floored when she was in the gutter…” pic.twitter.com/kaXECTQO9b— Acyn (@Acyn) November 24, 2021Ms Hogue said after the guilty verdict that she was “floored” at the jury’s decision, which sparked a heated response from Ms Coates on air.“Well, frankly I am not sure why she...
4 Black men wrongly charged with rape are exonerated after 72 years

Four Black men wrongly charged with rape were exonerated Monday, more than 70 after being convicted of what prosecutors now say were baseless charges. Why it matters: Prosecutors said the case against the men, who all died before it was re-examined by Florida officials, "lacked due process and would not be tried today," the New York Times reports.
Man convicted of attempting to rape new housemate

A man has been convicted of attempting to rape his new housemate. Daniel Bilan of Camden, north London, was found guilty of attacking the woman following a trial at Wood Green Crown Court. Police attended the property in Camden after they received a report of an attempted rape in April.
Alyssa Milano hopes verdict in Ahmaud Arbery case terrifies 'cowardly armed white men,' more celebs react

A jury found Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. guilty of multiple counts of felony murder in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man who was gunned down while jogging in Brunswick, Georgia, in 2020. The case stoked racial tension throughout the country. All three men, who are white, now face a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. On the heels of the verdict — the second high-profile verdict in as many weeks — many in Hollywood reacted largely with happiness… Alyssa Milano, for instance, tweeted, "The verdict does not erase the crime, but I hope the convictions of #AhmaudArbery's murderers bring his family some peace. I also hope they terrify the cowardly armed white men across the nation who thought they could shoot Black men in the street without consequences."
