Like Orson Welles with Citizen Kane, The Darkness was both blessed and cursed to achieve perfection on its first try. Eighteen years after its release, Permission to Land still provokes belly laughs and horn-throws in equal measure. Its covert odes to head lice and onanism are Cole Porter compared to anything by Steel Panther or Tenacious D. At the same time, lead singer Justin Hawkins and his bandmates rock as hard and as deftly as any “serious” metal group. And of course, there’s the now-iconic single “I Believe in a Thing Called Love,” which will probably be heard in dive bars and karaoke joints across the English-speaking world until humans are extinct.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO