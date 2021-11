BOCA RATON, Fla. – Florida Atlantic University men's basketball took its home opener on Saturday evening, defeating Warner, 78-56, on Abessinio Court at FAU Arena. "Definitely excited to find a way to win, we didn't play very well. We definitely wanted to get home and put on a better representation of where we are to our fans. We have a homestand coming up, so we just have to play better basketball, play more together with much more edge. Very very proud of Alejandro Ralat, the energy he brought, the tenacity and the teamwork he brought to the table."

