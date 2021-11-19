Allentown Shooting Victim Walks Self Into Local Hospital, Police Say

Police in Allentown are investigating a shooting after being notified of a gunshot victim who walked into a local hospital Tuesday morning.

Officers initially responded to the area of North 6th Street and Allen Street after receiving a report of shots fired and discovered several shell casings, according to the Allentown Police Department.

Soon after, officers were notified of a gunshot victim being treated at a nearby hospital for a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

They are expected to survive, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Allentown Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 610-437-7721 or submit a tip on the Tip411 application available on the Allentown Police Department website. Callers and tipsters may remain anonymous.

