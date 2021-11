MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The arrival of Thanksgiving means the holiday shopping season is in full swing. Finding the best deals can depend on when you shop. Eric Matisoff from Adobe Analytics says online shoppers may be able to find some good deals by using a little strategy. “The hot items this year are kind of your usual holiday standards – electronics, toys,” he says. Matisoff says for toys, Thanksgiving Day will have the best discounts. Black Friday is good for home goods like furniture and tools. On Saturday, cyber shoppers will see more deals for electronics and appliances. Sunday is the best day for apparel and...

SHOPPING ・ 20 HOURS AGO