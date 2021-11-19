Disrupting Inflation: Innovative Companies Can Light The Way

A busier calendar of economic data will be headlined by October inflation numbers. We expect the inflation rate ticked up to 4.5% reflecting higher food, gasoline, and home purchase/ownership costs. Annual CPI growth is still being biased higher by weak year-ago comparables when the economic impact of the pandemic was more severe. Price growth has been broadening versus pre-pandemic (2019) levels as well, and that is expected to continue in October. Retail food prices, particularly for meat, have increased substantially in recent months following an earlier jump in agricultural commodity prices. Prices at the pump rose 5.1% from September to October, building on already elevated levels. Shelter costs, particularly owner’s replacement costs and other owned accommodation costs (realtor/broker fees) have been key drivers of price growth above pre-pandemic trends and that likely continued in October given a reacceleration in home resale prices. Auto related components including new vehicle and car rental and leasing costs are expected to show another increase as supply continues to be curtailed by the continuation of the global semi-conductor shortage.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO