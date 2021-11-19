ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflationary pressures impacting consumers, but wise investing can beat cost hikes

By Steven Cohen
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gY6Ro_0d2JDXy800

KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va. (WDVM) — We are seeing rising prices at the gas pump and the grocery store, and with the holidays upon us, we are really feeling the pinch.

In West Virginia’s eastern panhandle, Tracy Regalia is an investment strategist with Edward Jones tracking the economy. She says it is a simple matter of demand outstripping supply. The bottleneck at the ports is driving demand which, in turn, drives up the price we pay for goods and services.

Virginia unemployment drops for 17 straight months; unemployment rate falls to 3.6% in October

Still, she says that a surefire way to come out ahead of the rising price spiral is to invest where the return far outstrips the higher price tag for food, fuel, furniture and other goods and services

“For those looking on how to grow their money in these cases of high inflation, it’s going to be putting your money in equity — the stock market — because right now the S&P is up 23% and inflation is up 6%,” Regalia said.

The consumer price index rose 6.2% last month and inflation has topped 5% in the previous five consecutive months.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

How to invest wisely and make the most from your savings

Investing is one of the best ways to make your money grow. Over time, the stock market has been the only place capital has consistently grown ahead of inflation. Yet, many of us still do not know the best way to go about this. In our 20s and 30s we do not invest due to a lack of funds or a lack of knowledge.
PERSONAL FINANCE
krcrtv.com

Cost of cannabis rising? Tax hike set for January

REDDING, Calif. — A scheduled tax increase on California's legal marijuana growers has those in the industry worried. A busy morning at the Sundial Collective in Redding where cannabis goes for anywhere from $50 to $700 an ounce. Owner and CEO Lathen Martines says, right now, a state excise tax, sales tax, and a 5% City of Redding tax, add up to about 45 cents of every dollar spent here.
REDDING, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
poundsterlinglive.com

Boom Times for UK Manufacturing Help Stir Inflationary Pressures

Orders placed with UK factories have risen to their highest level on record, while price expectations have also soared and point to ongoing inflationary pressures that are unlikely to subside soon. The CBI's Industrial Trends Survey for November showed manufacturing order books rose to their strongest level since 1977 while...
ECONOMY
investing.com

RBNZ Hikes Rates Amid Growing Price Pressures

Investing.com - New Zealand’s Reserve Bank Monetary Policy Committee lifted the official cash rate by 25 basis points to 0.75% Wednesday, in line with market expectations as policymakers signaled that they will need to tighten monetary settings more quickly than previously expected to contain inflation. Fresh forecasts published by the...
BUSINESS
investing.com

New Zealand Hikes Rates a Second Time as Price Pressures Mount

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank raised interest rates for the second time in two months and signaled it will need to tighten policy more quickly than it previously expected to contain inflation. The Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, led by Governor Adrian Orr, lifted the official cash rate by...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Washington Dc#Price Index#Kearneysville#S P#Regalia#Wdvm25 Dcw50
New York Post

Biden says ‘disposable income’ is up as he tries to spin soaring inflation

President Biden tried to put a positive spin on soaring inflation Monday, saying that “disposable income” has increased due to government aid — but not mentioning that wages are actually losing purchasing power due to spiking prices. Biden offered the rosy take while announcing his decision to nominate Jerome Powell...
INCOME TAX
Villages Daily Sun

Rising shipping costs put pinch on retailers, consumers

The busiest time of the year for shipping is almost here. And for consumers in 2021 that means digging a little deeper into their wallets, shipping earlier and being patient. The United States Postal Service estimates it will process and deliver more than. 12 billion letters, cards and packages between...
INDUSTRY
Fortune

How to invest when inflation is high

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The annualized inflation rate in the United States just clocked in at its highest level in more than 30 years. At 6.2%, that's the highest run rate since November 1990. Predicting the inflation rate is...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
etftrends.com

Invest with Impact: The Importance of Transparency in a Portfolio

Increasingly, research shows that transparent companies can be effective impact investments. We believe transparent companies, by opening their books and holding themselves accountable to investors, ultimately engage in fewer business controversies and environmental violations that significantly impact portfolio returns. In this upcoming webcast, join Transparency Invest, ARK Invest, and ETF...
MARKETS
ABC 15 News

Rising fuel costs impacting truck drivers, consumers

The rising cost of fuel has everyone paying more at the pump and that includes truck drivers. Overnight Monday, AAA says regular unleaded gas is an average of $3.73 in Arizona, but diesel prices are just shy of $4 a gallon. That’s up $1.55 over the past year. ABC15 spoke...
TRAFFIC
etftrends.com

As Inflationary Pressures Remain, Gold Nears 5-Month High

Gold could finally be on the precipice of breaking out of its sideways trend as inflationary pressures are pushing prices close to a five-month high. Exchange-traded fund (ETF) investors have been rejoicing the past month as prices start to tick higher amid rising consumer prices, as reflected in a decade-high consumer price index (CPI) during the month of October. Gold-based ETFs below have been rising close to 6% the last four weeks.
BUSINESS
news9.com

Rising Food Prices To Impact Cost Of Thanksgiving Meals

One thing U.S. consumers won't be giving thanks for on Turkey Day this year: the higher cost of food, and just about everything else amid sharply rising inflation. "When you go to the grocery store and it feels more expensive, that's because it is," said Veronica Nigh, senior economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation. Food prices are up 3.7% so far in 2021, versus a 20-year average of about 2.4%, she told CBS MoneyWatch.
BUSINESS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

How operators can navigate twin inflationary waves

How can small operators navigate an environment in which both labor and commodity costs are soaring?. This week’s episode of the Restaurant Business podcast “A Deeper Dive” features Jim Balis, the managing director of strategic operations for CapitalSpring, to talk about how restaurants can deal with these challenges. Balis is...
BUSINESS
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy