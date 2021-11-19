Pelican Credit Union hosting financial workshop for holiday spending

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) —The Pelican Federal Credit Union is hosting a free virtual worksop via Zoom on financial wellness for holiday budgeting Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7PM.

Pelican’s Nationally Certified Credit Counselor Faith Jones will discuss with participants on ways to stick with their budgets and avoid overspending during the holiday season. To register for the financial event click here.

To learn more about Pelican Credit Union services visit the website

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.