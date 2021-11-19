ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Pelican Credit Union hosting financial workshop for holiday spending

By Sanestina Hunter
WGNO
WGNO
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KbT1w_0d2JARqp00

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) —The Pelican Federal Credit Union is hosting a free virtual worksop via Zoom on financial wellness for holiday budgeting Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7PM.

Pelican’s Nationally Certified Credit Counselor Faith Jones will discuss with participants on ways to stick with their budgets and avoid overspending during the holiday season. To register for the financial event click here.

To learn more about Pelican Credit Union services visit the website

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

Americans moving less than ever before

Fewer Americans are moving to new homes than at any time since the government began keeping track, as demographic trends collide with a hot housing market in which prices are rising over lack of supply.
REAL ESTATE
WGNO

WGNO

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy