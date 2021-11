This holiday season is one unlike any other, as a result of pandemic-related supply chain disruptions increasing costs and limiting product assortments. According to recent Salesforce data gleaned from the 24 top online retailers in the U.S. over the month of August, consumers can expect price increases of up to 20 percent—an uptick driven by the news that brands and retailers are expected to face a $223 billion increase on the cost of goods sold this fall and spend $163 billion more on ocean freight in the second half of 2021 than they did during the same period in 2020. The anticipated...

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO