Slime is a great sensory material that provides endless hours of fun for kids (from 3 to 99!). Once you introduce your child to kid slime, chances are that they (and you too!) will get hooked to this mushy, gooey material that's raging a storm worldwide. But it can be a great learning tool too, teaching kids motor skills and creativity as well. And, the more they explore with different textures, colors, and consistencies of slime, the better they'll learn and understand important real-world lessons.

KIDS ・ 9 DAYS AGO