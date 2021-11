'Grow old with me, the best is yet to be' — just not in Colorado apparently, where older couples aren't waiting for death to do their part. According to a study by Coventry Direct, which used data from the U.S. Census, men and women over the age of 55 aren't sitting in his-and-hers Adirondack chairs, watching the Colorado sunset together. Rather, the sun was setting on their nuptials, opting to split.

