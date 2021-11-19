ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I have faith in the community’: Toys for Tots asking for donations as Christmas approaches

By Pat Brink
 6 days ago

In 35 days it will be Christmas Eve, and that means Santa has his elves working overtime to meet the needs of kids around the world. And in our area, adults need to kick it into overdrive for the Toys for Tots program.

Michelle Tait, the local coordinator for Toys for Tots, says it’s the same thing every year as she gets more and more nervous as Thanksgiving approaches.

“I know I have faith in the community and it pulls through. We usually start getting the toys– we get stressed out every year because people don’t think about Christmas until after Thanksgiving, it’s just what happens. They go shopping the day after Thanksgiving, they get a bunch of deals, they hopefully will put toys in those bins…and that’s what happens. So right now we start with zero, every year we start out with zero,” said Tait.

Toys for Tots needs toys for kids of all ages and for girls and boys, who we’re sure have all been good.

To ensure that no one is disappointed, adults need to start dropping off toys in the boxes that are placed throughout Bismarck and Mandan.

More than 450 families have already signed up for help.

“Everyone says ‘it’s just a toy.’ That toy provides hope for a family and mostly that toy provides hope to the child that receives it,” said Tait.

Just like last year, this season is going to be tough for a lot of families. If you can pick up some extra toys to make someone’s Christmas, this is your opportunity to help children and families in our area have a wonderful holiday.

